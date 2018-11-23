Former Davidson star Stephen Curry involved in three-car accident in Bay Area

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in a three-car accident in Oakland, Cal,, Friday that damaged his Porsche, but caused no serious injuries, according to reports out of the Bay Area.
Curry, who grew up in Charlotte and starred at Davidson before turning pro, was driving on Highway 24 when his car was side-swiped. Then, another car rear-ended him, Bay Area television station KGO reported based on information from the California Highway Patrol.
The Warriors told local media Curry suffered no serious injuries in the accident and was at the team’s practice facility. He is currently out of action with a groin injury and is not expected to play in the Warriors’ next two games.
