Source: Charlotte Hornets have inquired about Wizards’ Bradley Beal

The Charlotte Hornets have inquired with the Washington Wizards about the possibility of acquiring shooting guard Bradley Beal, an informed source confirmed Tuesday.
The source didn’t identify what the Hornets have offered for Beal, a 6-foot-5 guard averaging 21.5 points this season, or whether any progress has been made toward a deal.
Beal could be the second scoring option to point guard Kemba Walker this team has lacked in an 8-8 season. Walker is coming off two games in which he scored a combined 103 points. He is the NBA’s leading scorer at 29.6 points per game.
The Wizards are struggling at 5-11 this season with one of the heaviest player payrolls in the NBA. There were several published accounts Monday of bickering between players and derogatory comments from players toward coach Scott Brooks and president of basketball operations Ernie Grunfeld.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this week the Wizards have made their roster available in trade, including All-Stars Beal and point guard John Wall.
Beal is in the third year of a five-year contract worth $127 million. His salary this season is about $25 million.
