Dwayne Bacon’s 2nd half could shake up Hornets’ rotation as tweaks continue

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego reiterated something Sunday he first said before the start of training camp:
Point guard Kemba Walker is the only player on this roster who has locked up his status in the rotation.
“Like we said from Day 1, other than Kemba Walker, we’ve got a group that on any given night (anyone) can be out there. One-through-13 (on the roster) are live,” Borrego said at practice after the Hornets lost in overtime 122-119 Saturday to the Philadelphia 76ers.
That loss, dropping the Hornets to 7-8, came despite Walker scoring a Hornets-record 60 points.
“There’s a good chance Kemba Walker is going to be out there on the floor most nights. After that, it’s about finding the right group that is willing to compete, willing to stay aggressive,” Borrego said.
First-year coach Borrego wasn’t happy with the first quarter, when the 76ers — who were playing their third game in four nights — looked far more ready. The Sixers led 42-30 at the end of the first quarter after shooting 62 percent from the field.
The Hornets hadn’t played since a Tuesday loss in Cleveland. That flat start appeared to have second-half ramifications. Small forward Nic Batum played only 2 1/2 minutes in the second half, with no playing time in the fourth quarter or overtime.
Second-year pro Dwayne Bacon picked up most of Batum’s minutes. Bacon played a season-high 28 1/2 minutes Saturday, finishing with nine points and six rebounds. He also guarded All-Star Jimmy Butler much of the second half.
“I don’t think I called a play for Dwayne Bacon last night, and he found a way to impact the game at both ends of the floor,” Borrego said.
Borrego didn’t offer any specifics as to how the rotation might change Monday against the Boston Celtics, but it was clear Sunday he was reevaluating.
“I’ve got to keep plugging and tweaking,” Borrego said, “and finding the right rotation out there.”
MKG update
Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will miss his third consecutive game Monday against the Celtics at Spectrum Center, because of a sprained right ankle suffered a week ago against the Detroit Pistons.
Bacon and rookie Miles Bridges have picked up Kidd-Gilchrist’s minutes. Borrego is happy with what those two are doing, but it’s not the same as Kidd-Gilchrist.
“He makes these winning plays that create momentum for you, that you just can’t even put a number on it, you just feel in the game,” Borrego said “He makes a block, and it leads to a dunk on the other end. Those are momentum-builders, particularly when you’re going dry offensively.”
Kemba history
Walker became just the sixth active player in the NBA to have a game of 60 or more points. The others: LeBron James, Klay Thompson, James Harden, Carmelo Anthony and Devin Booker.
It was also Walker’s 11th game of 40 or more points, breaking a tie with Glen Rice for most in Hornets history. Walker now has assembled four of the five highest-scoring games in Hornets history, each one of at least 46 points. Rice has the only other game in that bunch, a 48-point effort in March of 1997.
Comments