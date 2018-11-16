Charlotte Hornets pitch in to provide Thanksgiving meals to area families

The Charlotte Hornets’ basketball team and Food Lion Feeds teamed to provide Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in need at the Hornets’ eighth Cornucopia event at Spectrum Center on Friday.
Hornets players, coaches and executives helped distribute food, along with Food Lion leadership and associates, Coca-Cola Consolidated employees and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.
Food Lion Feeds donated turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, a variety of canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese and cranberry sauce. Hornets partner Coca-Cola provided a two-liter bottle of soft drink for every meal.
“Thanksgiving is a joyous time for families when everyone should be able to enjoy a holiday meal with their loved ones,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We are proud to do our part to ensure that those in our community who need a helping hand do not miss out on this opportunity.”
