Charlotte Hornets sign a new whiskey sponsor that’s added a bar in the Spectrum Center

The Charlotte Hornets have signed Jack Daniels as a new team sponsor.
Included with the deal is the creation of a Jack Daniels-branded bar on the 200-level of the Spectrum Center, near the arena’s craft beer garden, the team said. Construction of the bar, outside sections 233 and 201, was finished this week.
In addition to the bar, the Hornets’ new sponsor gets the rights to use team logos on co-branded promotional material like T-shirts, hats and glassware. Jack Daniels also gets two digital signage takeovers during Hornets games, the team said, as well as other digital signage on the scorer’s table, basket stanchion and LED boards.
The new deal with Jack Daniels comes as the Hornets’ sponsorship deal with Crown Royal expires after this season, said Josh Kramer, the Hornets’ senior vice president of partnerships.
The Jack Daniels bar was previously an unbranded margarita bar operated by Levy, the Hornets’ food services provider, Kramer said. The space was something that could be converted and sold to a sponsor just as the Hornets have done elsewhere in the arena with sponsors like Bojangles’ and Papa Johns. The team has over 20 sponsors with prominent visibility in the Spectrum Center.
“For us the fan experience is paramount, and any time we can connect our fans with a brand like Jack Daniels it helps us deliver on that commitment,” Kramer said.
Jack Daniels, also a sponsor of the NBA, will also have activations throughout the arena encouraging responsible drinking through its Jack Daniel’s Safe Ride,” which promotes the use of ride share options like Uber. Other in-arena promotions include a video feature and digital signage takeover with the company’s “Drink Responsibly” call-to-action before each game, as well as the creation of a ride-share pickup and dropoff zone outside the arena.
“It is always a compliment when an NBA partner chooses our franchise to help enhance their tie to the league and our fans,” Hornets President Fred Whitfield said.
