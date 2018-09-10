Which North Carolina teammate of Michael Jordan did the Charlotte Hornets hire?

Add another link in the North Carolina-Charlotte Hornets chain: Former Tar Heels big man Joe Wolf has been hired as coach of the Hornets’ G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.
Wolf played with Hornets owner Michael Jordan and assistant general manager Buzz Peterson during Wolf’s freshman season (1983-84) in Chapel Hill. Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak is also a former Tar Heel.
Wolf, 53, played 11 seasons in the NBA including two stints with the original Hornets (64 games in 1994 through 1995 and three games in 1998-99). He has been an assistant coach in the NBA (Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets) and spent last season as a college assistant at UNC Wilmington.
Wolf has prior experience in the minor leagues that have fed players into the NBA: He was coach-general manager of what was then the Colorado franchise in the G-League in 2006-08 and coached the Idaho franchise in the Continental Basketball Association 2004-06.
As Swarm coach, Wolf will be tasked with running offensive and defensive systems that mimic those of new Hornets coach James Borrego. Among those he will coach: Former Xavier guard J.P. Macura, who signed a two-way contract with the Hornets after going unselected in June’s draft. Two-way contracts are designed for developmental players who will likely spend most of their rookie seasons with that NBA team’s G-League affiliate.
Wolf replaces Noel Gillespie, who coached the Swarm the past two seasons, Gillespie’s contract was not renewed by Kupchak. Gillespie is now coach of the Atlanta Hawks’ G-League affiliate in Erie, Pa.
