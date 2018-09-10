Which former North Carolina teammate of owner Michael Jordan did the Charlotte Hornets hire Monday?
Which North Carolina teammate of Michael Jordan did the Charlotte Hornets hire?

By Rick Bonnell

September 10, 2018 10:43 AM

Add another link in the North Carolina-Charlotte Hornets chain: Former Tar Heels big man Joe Wolf has been hired as coach of the Hornets’ G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.

Wolf played with Hornets owner Michael Jordan and assistant general manager Buzz Peterson during Wolf’s freshman season (1983-84) in Chapel Hill. Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak is also a former Tar Heel.

Wolf, 53, played 11 seasons in the NBA including two stints with the original Hornets (64 games in 1994 through 1995 and three games in 1998-99). He has been an assistant coach in the NBA (Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets) and spent last season as a college assistant at UNC Wilmington.

Wolf has prior experience in the minor leagues that have fed players into the NBA: He was coach-general manager of what was then the Colorado franchise in the G-League in 2006-08 and coached the Idaho franchise in the Continental Basketball Association 2004-06.

As Swarm coach, Wolf will be tasked with running offensive and defensive systems that mimic those of new Hornets coach James Borrego. Among those he will coach: Former Xavier guard J.P. Macura, who signed a two-way contract with the Hornets after going unselected in June’s draft. Two-way contracts are designed for developmental players who will likely spend most of their rookie seasons with that NBA team’s G-League affiliate.

Wolf replaces Noel Gillespie, who coached the Swarm the past two seasons, Gillespie’s contract was not renewed by Kupchak. Gillespie is now coach of the Atlanta Hawks’ G-League affiliate in Erie, Pa.

