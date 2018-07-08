A Charlotte Hornets positional analysis: Kemba Walker but then ...

Kemba Walker is a lock to start next season for the Charlotte Hornets, and Nic Batum is a virtual lock.
Beyond that, a new general manager in Mitch Kupchak and new coach in James Borrego will look to open competition for minutes in training camp in September and beyond. The priorities of Borrego’s predecessor, Steve Clifford, no longer matter.
Borrego’s agenda is to play at a faster pace (particularly attacking defenses more in the first five to eight seconds of possessions) and an emphasis on quick, decisive ball movement.
Kupchak reinforced Sunday in a conference call with Charlotte media that the Hornets are not in rebuilding mode and that one of the goals for next season is reaching the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Asked directly if the Hornets have the talent to reach the playoffs for the first time in three seasons, Kupchak said, “You want to win games and compete for a playoff spot. So that’s where I think we are.”
The Hornets’ roster isn’t set, but it’s certainly reached a stage following the draft and the start of free agency where you can project depth position-by-position. Here’s how that looks:
Point guard
Starter: Walker. Reserves: Tony Parker (to be signed as a free agent) and Devonte Graham (second-round pick).
Analysis: Two-time All-Star Walker is clearly this team’s best player. Look for Parker, entering his 18th NBA season, to play 15 to 20 minutes off the bench and for Borrego to look to work in Graham. The question will be what happens in January or February: Will Graham start siphoning off Parker’s minutes, based on his development and the Hornets’ chances of a playoff spot?
Shooting guard
Starter: Batum, unless he’s used primarily at small forward. Reserves: Malik Monk and Jeremy Lamb.
Analysis: Clifford used Batum primarily at shooting guard after Batum was a small forward in Portland. Batum said on Twitter recently that small forward is his natural position. Borrego will definitely play Monk more than Clifford played him as a rookie (at both shooting guard and point guard). Lamb, entering the final season on his contract, is coming off his best NBA season to date.
Small forward
Starter: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist started throughout Clifford’s tenure, but it’s no given that will continue. Other options: Batum and rookie Miles Bridges, who was the 12th overall pick last month. Also, Lamb and Dwayne Bacon.
Analysis: The Hornets have to get more out of Batum, who is still owed roughly $75 million over three seasons in guaranteed salary. Bridges will play, in part because the Hornets like his wide-spectrum defensive ability. That defense is also Kidd-Gilchrist’s best attribute, but his offense (no 3-point range) limits him.
Power forward
Starter: Marvin Williams. Reserves: Frank Kaminsky. Kidd-Gilchrist and Bridges could both shift over in small lineups.
Analysis: Williams’ basketball intellect and communications skills make him valuable, even as he ages. This is an important season for Kaminsky before he reaches restricted free agency. The ninth overall pick in 2015 hasn’t yet given the Hornets convincing evidence he’s worth a significant investment once he’s no longer on the rookie pay scale.
Center
Starter: This is an open competition with Howard gone, but Cody Zeller is the early favorite to be opening-night starter. Other options: Willy Hernangomez and Bismack Biyombo.
Analysis: Hernangomez made a statement when he skipped training with the Spanish national team to play with the Hornets in Las Vegas. Biyombo returns to Charlotte; he offers rebounding and rim-protection, but little offense.
