Lance Lynn goes on 10-day IL with right knee inflammation, but White Sox are hopeful he’ll miss only 1 start

CHICAGO — Lance Lynn started dealing with right knee inflammation after his start in the Field of Dreams game Aug. 12 in Dyersville, Iowa.

“It hasn’t gone away,” he said.

The Chicago White Sox took the precautionary step of placing the All-Star pitcher on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. The move is retroactive to Sunday.

“Each start has been a little different,” Lynn said, “but it’s one of those things where we probably could have kept going, but we didn’t want to risk putting something in jeopardy where I was going to be worrying about things coming down the stretch. So using this time with the off days and a little break here to make sure I’m ready to go for the playoff push and into October if we get that opportunity.”

The Sox are hopeful Lynn will miss only one start, with Reynaldo López in line to take his place Saturday in Kansas City.

“He’s got a point there that’s been treated and he’s pitched with it, but it continues to bother him,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said before Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Guaranteed Rate Field. “We looked at the off days and if we do it now, we think we can take care of it. He’ll only miss one start, the one in Kansas City. So it’s precautionary. It’s irritating and you’ve got time to fix it, let’s go ahead and do it.”

Lynn, one of the leading candidates for the American League Cy Young Award, is 10-4 with a 2.59 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 24 starts. He leads the AL in ERA, opponents average (.204) and slugging percentage (.338) and is among the league leaders in opponents OPS (second, .605), WHIP (fourth, 1.08), strikeouts per nine innings (fifth, 10.08) and wins (tied for seventh).

“It’s doing all right,” Lynn said. “Hopefully we can use this time here to catch up with it. Schedule kind of works out to where I can try to get back, if not ahead, at least somewhat even with it to where I can manage it start by start.”

Lynn said he has dealt with this situation before.

“Right now, it’s a little worse than I would like it to be,” he said. “That’s why we’re going to shut it down for a start or so and make sure we catch up to it and are ready to go down the stretch.”

Lynn said he was headed to get a knee brace during his Aug. 18 start against the Oakland Athletics in the moments preceding his ejection for tossing his belt toward the field for an equipment check.

Lynn had a rare rough outing in his most recent start Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, allowing seven earned runs on seven hits — including three home runs — in five innings in the Sox’s 7-0 loss.

La Russa said Tuesday’s move was not made with October in mind.

“I don’t use the October thing yet,” La Russa said. “It’s not accurate. We’ve still got 30 games to play, we’ve got games to win. But the combination of days off and soreness — like in (shortstop) Tim (Anderson’s) case. Tim’s not playing (Tuesday). His legs are such an important part of defense and offense that you’ve got to try and get him well because if they’re sore all through the month of September, they’re not going to get un-sore in a hurry.

“Just putting everything together and still maintaining the urgency to win games.”

Anderson has been dealing with hamstring tightness. He missed four games Aug. 21-24, played Aug. 25-28 and rested Sunday.

“Hopefully (Anderson is) OK for Kansas City,” La Russa said. “But we’re going to get his legs strong and fresh before we play him again, hopefully this weekend.”

And Lynn is aiming to aid the team again in September.

“I’ll still have the ability to get a couple of starts before October, and then hopefully we can get everything on track to where we’re good to go,” he said.

In Tuesday’s corresponding move, the Sox recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte.

Mendick is hitting .217 (33 for 152) with five doubles, two home runs, 20 RBIs and 13 runs in 66 games during five stints with the Sox in 2021.