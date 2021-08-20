Mets bats go quiet in 4-1 loss to open series with Dodgers

One night after snapping their five-game losing streak, the New York Mets were unable to build on that brief success by falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-1, on Thursday night to open a four-game series.

The Mets (60-61) have lost six of their last seven games to begin a 13-game stretch against the San Francisco Giants and Dodgers. They also fell a season-high five games behind the first place Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

“These things can build up and sometimes they can destroy a team,” said Mets manager Luis Rojas of the club’s mediocre stretch. “That’s where the leaders of the group, myself, have to come in and make sure that doesn’t happen. This is a big challenge that we’re going through right now and we gotta do this together.”

They’re certainly free falling together. The Mets are 13-21 since the All-Star break. Then, they were still sitting atop the division with a three-game lead. In the five weeks since the second half began, the Mets offense has the NL’s second-worst .398 slugging percentage. The rest of the weekend in Los Angeles will be all uphill. The Mets are now 4-22 against the Dodgers in their last 26 meetings.

Taijuan Walker struggled in a pair of rough innings that allowed the Dodgers to put up a four-spot over the Amazin’s. He led off the second inning by walking Corey Seager, and the Dodgers crowded the base paths to get a couple of runs home for an early lead. He allowed three more hits in the fifth before leaving his 23rd start of the year after six innings, registering four strikeouts on the night.

“I know it’s been tough,” Walker said. “We had a good win yesterday. We’re playing some really, really good teams right now. It’s frustrating for us. We want to go out there and win ballgames and we’re just not doing that right now. We’re trying to stay positive. I know the guys in the lineup want to produce.”

The Dodgers went with a bullpen game for the second straight night and that was the best chance the Mets had to attack their pitching staff. Starting Friday, the Dodgers have one elite arm after another beginning with Walker Buehler, Max Scherzer then David Price.

But facing Los Angeles’ relief arms, a strong unit with the fourth-best bullpen ERA (3.37) in baseball, proved to be challenging for an Amazin’s offense with the third fewest runs scored (3.8) per game. Seven Dodgers pitchers combined to limit the Mets to one run on six hits over nine innings.

“That bullpen over there is electric,” said Davis.

Even when the offense had its best opportunity to create a rally in the top of the fourth, they made a silly mistake on the basepaths to sabotage their chances.

J.D. Davis ripped an RBI double to the left-field corner to drive in Pete Alonso from first. When it was Dominic Smith’s turn to try and do damage, he lined a looper into the shift in right, and Davis was already rounding third when the ball was caught. Davis was picked off second base for the final out of the inning, killing the momentum and adding another mental mistake to a long list of them.

Davis, who has the highest OPS (.853) in the Mets lineup, looked on the bright side. Rather than thinking about Thursday’s loss as a missed opportunity to capitalize on a bullpen game, Davis said Los Angeles’ starters for the rest of the series will have to bring their A game.

The elephant in the room is: the Dodgers rotation, a staff with the best starter ERA (2.90) in baseball, could bring their D game and still beat the 2021 Mets lineup.

“They used all their bullpen today. They’re hurting a little bit in that bullpen,” said Davis. “So that puts a little more pressure on the starters to go out there and have a quality start against us. We know that in the back of our minds. Coming out tomorrow, I think one of the game plans off Walker (Buehler) is we’re going to try to grind out at-bats, get that pitch count up and get back into that bullpen. Get those arms back out there.”