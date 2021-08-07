Giants outlast Brewers in 11 innings as Brandon Belt homers twice

Brandon Belt hit two home runs, including a two-run shot in the top of the 11th inning, as the Giants bounced back for a 9-6 road win over the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday night.

LaMonte Wade hit a one-out single to right against Sal Romano in the 11th, scoring free runner Austin Slater. Slater had gone from second to third on a groundout by Thairo Estrada. Belt then hit his second home run of the night for an 8-5 lead.

The Giants added another run when Kris Bryant hit a run-scoring double that brought in Buster Posey.

The win came after the Giants had blown a 5-2 lead in the 10th as the Brewers had a two-run home run by Luis Urias and a solo shot from Willy Adams against Jarlin Garcia.

Garcia ended up the winning pitcher, with Jake McGee finishing things off and pitching for the third straight game. McGee gave up one run with Lorenzo Cain hitting a run-scoring single, bringing home the extra-inning free runner.

Down to their last out, the Giants tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth on what was scored a run-scoring triple by Tommy LaStella on a fly to the fence outfielder Avisail Garcia failed to catch.

Then in the 10th, Posey grounded a two-run single with the bases loaded and Brandon Crawford added a sacrifice fly against Miguel Sanchez.

When Avisail Garcia failed to catch the ball for the last out of the game, Crawford, who opened the inning with a single, came around to score the tying run. Originally ruled an error, the ruling was later changed to a triple for LaStella.

Starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff was done after six innings in favor of John Curtiss, giving up just the one run. While the Giants weren’t able to break through, they worked enough counts to run his pitch count to 104 pitches. Woodruff walked one and struck out eight.

Milwaukee took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth Cain’s sacrifice fly after Tyrone Taylor had opened with a pop fly triple.

Taylor didn’t strike the ball particularly well, but right fielder Wade, shaded toward center, could catch up with a ball that fell into fair territory. When he slid in an attempt to make the catch, Taylor made it all the way to third.

Belt’s second home run in two days and 13th of the season broke Woodruff’s spell after he had retired the first 10 batters of the game, striking out five.

It tied the game 1-1 in the top of the fourth with one out and after back-to-back singles from Posey and Crawford and a walk to Bryant, the Giants had a chance to break through with something substantial.

Woodruff, however, froze Mike Yastrzemski on a breaking ball for a called strike three, and then got Alex Dickerson on an infield pop up to end the inning.

Sanchez got the quick hook in the third inning after walking leadoff batter Kolton Wong and giving up a run-scoring double to Willy Adames. Kapler summoned Jay Jackson, who got out of the inning on a groundout and two flyouts.