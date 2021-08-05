Padres face losing teams for next two weeks, but that hasn’t always been good for them

The Dodgers clearly don’t scare the Padres. In fact, it stands to reason that winning seven of 10 games against the defending world champions already this season would have these Padres poised to absolutely stomp, shall we say, the easier teams on their schedule.

Of course, reason and baseball are rarely fast bedfellows.

For all the success the Padres have had against Los Angeles and teams in the playoff hunt in general, their stumbling against teams .500 or below is the primary reason they’re a season-worst 7½ games behind the still-going-strong Giants in the NL West. Friday’s home game against the last-place Diamondbacks is the first of 13 straight against losing teams, an opportunity that’s not lost on a team looking to recapture the roll that carried it to the best record in the game earlier this summer.

“It’s no secret that we haven’t been great against some of the teams under .500,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Wednesday after a series sweep in Oakland slipped through their fingers. “But we’ve got an opportunity in front of us to change that and if we can go out, pitch it well, play defense, and continue honestly to play the way we have the last three (games) I think we’re going to be in a good spot.”

Yes … if.

For everything that went well during their 19-9 run through May, the Padres largely have spun their wheels since then (28-27) because they’ve been unable to sync up all facets of their game as they did throughout their 2020 playoff push.

The rotation’s ERA jumped from 2.67 in April to 4.60 over the ensuing three months. Their bullpen remains the best in baseball, but Mark Melancon’s fifth blown save Wednesday was a reminder that he’s sporting a 5.09 ERA over his last 19 appearances.

Manny Machado didn’t get going until mid-June. Wil Myers remains well behind last year’s pace. Eric Hosmer fell off the map in the middle of the summer. As the clubhouse learned that General A.J. Preller had opted for marginal improvement over the headline-grabbing upgrades made by their rivals to the north, a partially dislocated shoulder sent Fernando Tatis Jr. to the injured list again.

The Padres won six of 10 the first time they were without Tatis and went 7-1 while he was on the COVID-19 injured list in mid-May.

Since he left the first inning of last Friday’s game with another shoulder episode, they’ve lost three of five, including two of three to a visiting Rockies team that has a .245 winning percentage away from Coors Field this year.

While the Padres remain hopeful Tatis can return from his latest shoulder episode as soon as Tuesday, they slip into talk about their next-man-up philosophy as easy as they attempt to explain away baseball’s relationship to reason.

Why aren’t you better against losing teams?

“The thing that gets lost sometimes,” center fielder Trent Grisham said Wednesday morning after a two-hit game snapped him out of an 0-for-20 drought, “is all it is is baseball.”

He went on to single out the 2019 Washington Nationals, an eventual World Series champion that was under .500 as late as June 26 that year.

“There’s going to be ebbs and flows to a season. It’s about peaking at the right time. The 2019 Nationals are a perfect example. I don’t want to say we’re that in bringing that up, just that you want to peak at the right time. That’s what we’re all trying to do, peak and have our best month in September and keep it rolling through October.”

Those 2019 Nationals didn’t have a winning month until June, went 15-10 in July and then won 36 of 54 in August and September.

With seven games against the Diamondbacks and three each against the Marlins and Rockies on tap, now would be a good time for the Padres to get on a similar roll and feast on a favorable stretch schedule the way the Giants and Dodgers have in padding their win-loss records.

As well as the Padres have played against winning teams (.566), their .561 winning percentage against teams with a .500 record or worse is well behind both the Dodgers (.693) and Giants (.661).

The Diamondbacks, owners of the worst record in baseball, are one team the Padres have handled well (6-3), but they’ve certainly been left to scratch their heads after splitting a four-game set in Miami and going 8-8 against a Rockies team that has lost 16 of 22 games against the top two teams in the NL West.

The Padres believe they belong in that company.

It’s past time to prove it.

“Nothing guarantees success,” Padres reliever Emilio Pagán said. “We’ve gone into series where it looks like we should handle our business pretty easily, but every player in the big leagues is getting paid to be successful. You can’t just expect to go out there and win. It’s definitely been frustrating losing to teams that don’t have quite have the record we have. At the same time, we have (one of the best) records in baseball.

“We know we’re a good team and we’re confident and we’re going to keep approaching the game that way.”