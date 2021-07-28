Zach Davies goes six innings but gets little support from the Chicago Cubs offense in an 8-2 loss to Cincinnati Reds

CHICAGO -- A month had passed since right-hander Zach Davies pitched six innings in a start.

Memorably, the last time that occurred was the beginning of the Chicago Cubs’ combined no-hitter June 24 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. In his last start before the trade deadline, Davies allowed four runs to the Cincinnati Reds over six innings Wednesday but got little offensive support in the Cubs’ 8-2 loss.

Davies tried to work around seven hits and four walks (one intentional) and for the most part limited damage. Tyler Stephenson’s two-run single in the fifth opened up the game as the Reds went ahead 4-0.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto continued to crush Cubs pitchers. He recorded a multi-homer game for the second straight night and has hit five home runs against the Cubs this series. He will look to break his Reds record of five consecutive games with a home run in Thursday’s series finale at Wrigley Field.

Nico Hoerner left the game with an apparent injury, getting replaced at the start of the eighth after striking out swinging during his seventh-inning at-bat.

It forced manager David Ross to get creative since Hoerner was playing shortstop because Javier Báez did not start for a third consecutive game with a sore left heel. Ian Happ was double switched into the game to play left field. That moved Kris Bryant to shortstop where he had previously played only one MLB inning at the position in 2016. It’s the sixth different position the versatile Bryant has seen time at this season.

David Bote and Happ each had RBI singles with two outs in the ninth.