Mariners trade Kendall Graveman, Rafael Montero to Astros for Abraham Toro, Joe Smith

SEATTLE — The Mariners and Astros, who nearly emptied benches Monday night in anger after J.P. Crawford was hit by a pitch during Seattle's dramatic 11-8 win, made a trade Tuesday afternoon before their game.

Seattle acquired infielder Abraham Toro and reliever Joe Smith by sending reliever Rafael Montero, who had been designated for assignment, and closer Kendall Graveman, who got the win in Monday's game, to the Astros.

While the Mariners were looking to add infield depth, trading Graveman was a bit perplexing. Multiple MLB sources said the move was not received well in the Mariners clubhouse.

Well, at least, they didn't have to travel far to join their new teams.