Marcus Stroman tosses six solid innings as Mets beat Phillies for first victory of season

PHILADELPHIA – Marcus Stroman’s six solid innings in his season debut made it easy to forget he hadn’t pitched in a major-league game since Sept. 27, 2019.

Stroman returned to the mound Tuesday after opting out of the 2020 season in all his ground-ball prowess. The righthander induced 13 ground-ball outs among his 18 total in the Mets’ 8-4 win over the Phillies. Stroman held Philadelphia to one run on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks over 85 pitches. And, unlike Monday night, the bullpen took care of the final nine outs with a little extra breathing room thanks to the Mets lineup.

Pete Alonso crushed his first dinger of the season, a two-run shot in the ninth inning. It was the 70th home run of his young career. Dominic Smith, in his first game of the year, provided the early power by muscling a fastball that was as high as his shoulders for a two-run home run to left field in the fourth that gave the Mets a two-run lead. In doing so, Smith gave a clear signal to his manager how he can help the team if he simply just plays.

Last Thursday, the Mets learned their Opening Day matchup against the Nationals was postponed. A day later, the news got worse: their entire series was delayed after four Nationals players tested positive for COVID-19. While the Amazin’s waited until Monday to start the season, Mets manager Luis Rojas said, “these guys are like caged animals right now.”

On Sunday, the Mets took a three-hour bus trip to Philly, then Monday – Opening Day – finally arrived, and all the animals were let out of the cage, except one.

Smith was not in the lineup Monday, Rojas said, because of the lefty Matt Moore on the mound. Though there was at least one big spot for Smith to come into the game, with the bases loaded in the fourth and the southpaw out, Smith sat on the bench all night. On Tuesday, when he was finally unleashed, Smith showed up with a two-run blast that proved exactly why one of the best bats on the team shouldn’t be kept on the bench.

The Mets put up a four-run seventh inning after Vince Velasquez walked three of the first four batters he faced. That the Mets capitalized on the opportunity, and extended their one-run lead to a five-run advantage, was a positive sign after they led the league with runners left in scoring position in 2020. Francisco Lindor collected his first RBI as a Met on a sacrifice fly and Brandon Nimmo collected three walks across his five plate appearances.

Jeurys Familia pitched a shaky ninth inning, allowing two runs before finishing it off.

Trevor May, who struggled in his Mets debut on Opening Day, corrected himself on Tuesday with a scoreless eighth inning. Both Miguel Castro and May pitched in the Mets’ first two games, combined to throw 83 pitches between them, and will certainly be unavailable for the series finale on Wednesday. Edwin Diaz, who looked terrific in exhibition games this spring, has yet to make his season debut.