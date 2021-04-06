Mets get their COVID-19 vaccine questions answered in educational video

PHILADELPHIA – The Mets might be the most prepared professional sports team on the planet when it comes to their understanding of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The team’s lead physician, Dr. Kathryn McElheny, set up a 45-minute educational video through the Hospital for Special Services on Tuesday for the Mets to watch and learn about the different types of vaccines. Players and staff members watched the video, complete with a PowerPoint presentation, followed by a live Q&A with a vaccine expert.

“It was extremely informative,” Jeff McNeil said. “Whole team was there. Just getting to talk about it for an hour, a lot of the guys learned some stuff and it’s something that definitely needed to be had.”

The Mets will have the opportunity to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, following their afternoon home opener against the Marlins. The club has an off day on Friday.

Major League Baseball has incentivized teams to get vaccinated. Once a club reaches an 85% threshold, the league will relax protocols — like mask wearing and other regulations. Mets manager Luis Rojas signed up to receive the vaccine on Thursday and said “our goal here is to reach the (85) percentage.”

Additional education on the vaccines was arranged following hesitation from the Mets to receive the shots, team president Sandy Alderson said on Monday. Alderson said he wanted to encourage “not only our players, but everyone, to be vaccinated.” The 73-year-old disclosed that he received the vaccine already.

In the days leading up to the PowerPoint presentation, several Mets players phrased receiving the vaccine as a “personal choice” or “decision.” McNeil echoed his teammates on Tuesday and said even after watching the HSS video and chatting with a vaccine expert, he was still not sure whether he would sign up for the Pfizer shot on Thursday.

“It’s a personal decision,” McNeil said. “I’m still looking at all the facts. The meeting today was pretty helpful and comforting. I know a lot of the guys are going to get vaccinated on Thursday so I may be one of those. We just gotta look at all the information and do what’s best.”

McNeil, though, seemed to understand the seriousness of the situation — after nearly three million people died from COVID-19 worldwide, with over 550,000 deaths in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine because it is “an important tool to help stop the pandemic.” The CDC recommends all individuals should receive the vaccine as soon as it is available to them.

“It’s an extremely important topic and it’s important for people to get vaccinated out there,” McNeil said. “So hopefully we can get some guys to get vaccinated and help everyone out.”