Baseball

Francisco Lindor and Mets agree on 10-year, $341 million deal, keeping shortstop in Queens for next decade

DEESHA THOSAR New York Daily News

WASHINGTON – After a drawn-out, suspenseful final 72 hours, Francisco Lindor and the Mets agreed on a contract that will keep the superstar shortstop in Queens long term.

Lindor accepted a 10-year deal worth $341 million, according to a source with knowledge of the negotiation, late Wednesday night.

Both sides reached an agreement less than an hour before Lindor’s self-imposed Opening Day deadline.

  Comments  

Baseball

Ben Frederickson: This is the season for the Cardinals to remind baseball they can’t be overlooked

Baseball

For Rays, 2021 motivation comes in different forms

Baseball

Bob Brookover: Phillies manager Joe Girardi looking forward to a new season and hoping for a new NL East champion

Baseball

Marquee Sports Network, fuboTV reach carriage deal, bringing Cubs games to another streaming service ‘in the coming weeks’

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service