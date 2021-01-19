Mets GM Jared Porter admits he sent explicit photo to reporter

NEW YORK — New York Mets GM Jared Porter, who was hired just over a month ago, sent an unsolicited photo of an “erect, naked penis” to a woman reporter in 2016, he said Monday night in a bombshell ESPN report. The photo came after dozens of texts from Porter that the woman did not respond to.

Porter was a Chicago Cubs employee at the time. He admitted to sending the photo but denied that it was his own penis.

The woman was a foreign MLB correspondent who first turned over the messages to ESPN in 2017. She only consented to their publication this year after leaving journalism.

Screenshots of the texts appear in the ESPN story. They make it clear that after an initial friendly exchange, Porter sent dozens of consecutive unwanted, unanswered sexual messages.

Porter appears to have followed the Anthony Weiner playbook, at one point sending “several that would show a man lying on a bed with a bulge in his pants.” Two of the bulge photos were sent with a World Series ring he won as a staffer with the Boston Red Sox.

“Jared has acknowledged to me his serious error in judgment, has taken responsibility for his conduct, has expressed remorse and has previously apologized for his actions,” Porter’s boss, Mets President Sandy Alderson, said in a statement to ESPN. “The Mets take these matters seriously, expect professional and ethical behavior from all of our employees, and certainly do not condone the conduct described in your story. We will follow up as we review the facts regarding this serious issue.”

The ESPN story was reported by Jeff Passan and Mina Kimes, who based their story off text message records between Porter and the woman.

Steve Cohen’s ownership did not make it to a single game before the franchise saw a major scandal.

Porter, 41, was hired to replace Brodie Van Wagenen as the Mets’ general manager just over a month ago.

When asked about the erect penis photo, Porter told ESPN that “the more explicit ones are not of me. Those are like, kinda like joke-stock images.”

Despite the bizarre claim that he sent the woman a joke after dozens of ignored messages, Porter appears to have known at some point that his conduct was more serious. According to the report, he apologized to the woman after she called the penis photo “extremely inappropriate, very offensive, and getting out of line” in a text.

She wrote that line with help from “a player from her home country and an interpreter,” according to the report. The player and interpreter saw the penis text.

“Being alone in a different country made it tougher,” she told Passan and Kimes. “I didn’t know who to trust and rely on.”

She says that she told a Cubs employee during the 2016 playoffs. The Cubs won the World Series that October and Porter left for Arizona.

In a statement to ESPN, the Cubs denied being aware of their then-employee harassing the reporter.