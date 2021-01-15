Dinelson Lamet’s salary more than triples as Padres avoid arbitration

SAN DIEGO — Dinelson Lamet more than tripled his salary for 2021 after a breakout season last year.

The 28-year-old Dominican and the Padres avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $4.2 million salary for 2021. Lamet would have made $1.3 million over a full season in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic whittled the season to 60 games.

Lamet did all he could with the shortened season, finishing fourth in NL Cy Young voting after striking out 93 batters in 69 innings and going 3-1 with a 2.09 ERA. His 0.855 WHIP was the third-lowest among qualifying starters in 2020, while his 34.8% strikeout rate was the fourth-highest, behind only the Indians' Shane Bieber (41.1), the Mets' Jacob deGrom (38.8) and the Reds' Trevor Bauer (36.0).

After returning from Tommy John surgery in the summer of 2019, Lamet's breakout had him poised to lead the Padres into the postseason last fall, but he left his last start with an elbow injury that has since required platelet-rich plasma therapy. He is progressing through his offseason throwing program with the hope he'll be ready for the start of the season.

The Padres also avoided arbitration with right-hander Emilio Pagan ($1.57 million) and catcher Victor Caratini ($1.3 million).

The team has not confirmed those deals, or provided updates on outfielder Tommy Pham and reliever Dan Altavilla, both of whom are arbitration-eligible.

Pagan received a raise of nearly $1 million after striking out 23 batters in 22 innings (4.50 ERA). He was renewed a year ago at $591,000 over a full season.

Caratini's pay also jumped from a prorated rate of $591,000. He hit .241/.333/.328 with one homer and 16 RBIs in 44 games for the Cubs while also serving as Yu Darvish's personal catcher. The Padres acquired both players in a trade last month.

———

Staff writer Kevin Acee contributed to this report.