Kevin Acee: What makes a good manager? Padres players agree on some traits but not all

A new reality, both celebrated and cursed, has propagated in recent years as teams have increasingly promoted players in their early 20s and increasingly shunned players in their early 30s.

Major League Baseball has gotten younger.

Many in the game, from players to managers to coaches, believe one of the biggest effects of this generational shift has been a change in clubhouse dynamics.

Perhaps in few other places is this youth movement more of a factor than with the Padres, one of the majors' youngest teams through all of 2019 and officially its youngest (average age of 26 years, 186 days) at the end. The Padres' two most experienced position players once Ian Kinsler went on the injured list in August were 29-year-old Eric Hosmer and 27-year-old Manny Machado.

Without delving too deeply into the psychology of dealing with Millennials and, increasingly, those classified as being in Generation Z, suffice it to say that in the end there arose a communication (and/or connection) issue between manager Andy Green and some of his players.

Whether that was on the players or the 42-year-old Green, among the youngest members of Generation X, is up to interpretation.

But it is something the people hiring Green's replacement would do well to unravel.

Executive Chairman Ron Fowler left no doubt in an address to the team on the day Green was fired and earlier this week when talking to fans that the players bear a large share of the responsibility for a 92-loss season, and general manager A.J. Preller has owned the requirement to get more top-level players.

But the Padres' brass also clearly believes the onus was ultimately on Green – that a leader's various positive attributes are only effective if those he is leading appreciate them and are inclined to follow.

Their quest to find a new manager is expected to include talking to former World Series winners Mike Scioscia and Joe Maddon and longtime manager Buck Showalter and two-time World Series manager Ron Washington. They are also talking to those with less managerial experience like Brad Ausmus and Rod Barajas, as well as former Padres player and front office member Mark Loretta, who served as the Cubs' bench coach this past season.

Sources familiar with what the Padres believe they need say the team seeks an experienced manager with a "presence," one whose accomplishments and personality coerce instant respect from players. While many in the game who are caught between the old and new guard believe today's players respond almost exclusively to being coddled, the Padres are looking for a manager who speaks Gen Z but also can instill a sort of fear in his troops.

Craig Stammen, the 35-year-old relief pitcher who made a team-high 76 appearances for the Padres this season, wonders if that is possible.

"I'm the old-school type," said Stammen, one of five players in his 30s to play more than four games for the Padres this season. "I respond better when people get on me. I think that's not the case anymore."

That belief, along with the way front offices around baseball are increasingly involved in the decisions surrounding personnel usage and game strategy made Stammen pause for several seconds when asked what makes a good manager.

"That's a tough question," he said. "It's different than it's ever been."

He was not the only one who took some time to ponder and shrug, literally and figuratively.

"I don't know," Machado said. "... It's just, they're the leader. They're the captain of the boat."

What does that mean?

"It's tough," said utility infielder Greg Garcia, who turned 30 in August. "It's a different era."

Garcia spent time as a batboy in Colorado when his grandfather, Dave, coached there from 2000-02. Dave Garcia worked another decade as a major league coach and also managed the Angels and Indians in the late '70s and early '80s.

Garcia listed some of the things his grandfather shared about the importance and effectiveness of a manager. It was similar to what Garcia said is imperative today. (Garcia was also emphatic that Green possessed many of these traits.)

"You want a guy who loves baseball, that this is what he lives for," Garcia said. "You feed off that guy's energy, feed off his excitement. A guy who gets to know his players and has his players' backs is really important to us, because we're going out there and grinding every day."

That, as much as anything, seems to be essential. Players want to be understood and have their efforts affirmed.

"You want to know whoever you're playing for has your back," Hosmer said. "That's one thing Ned (Yost) was really good at. Everybody in that clubhouse had full belief in him, and he had full belief in us."

Yost, Hosmer's only manager in seven seasons with the Royals, announced his retirement in the final week of this season. He was considered one of the oldest-school managers, but anecdotal evidence via Hosmer suggests Yost also possessed a light touch and illustrates how that was viewed by players.

"My most memorable moments were when we fell short of a comeback and he came in after the game and we held a team meeting and we thought we were going to get chewed out," Hosmer said. "He let us know how proud he was of us. Over the course of that eight months (of a season), you need a little boost. There are times stuff feels a little off, you need to re-energize."

In its diversity and differing views, a clubhouse is merely a microcosm of society. Sure, it is all young men who have other people wash their underwear, can keep their tray tables down and their seatbacks reclined during their chartered flights' takeoffs and landings and whose salary (some of them for one game) is several times that of the average American. But other than that, in all seriousness, they're like virtually everyone else.

And there can be no blanket statement made about any group of people.

An example of how this applies on a major league team came in April when Green was ejected for arguing with umpire Bill Welke after Machado was called out for interference. Machado said Green fighting for a player "gave us a little momentum going forward. We're all in this together. ... He's going to fight for us, we're going to fight for him."

Across the clubhouse, Hunter Renfroe scoffed at the suggestion by a reporter that Green's actions were motivating and said, "We're grown men."

Likewise, some players respond best to a good verbal spanking, some thrive on little feedback and many seem to need regular verbalization that they are good and valued.

All current and former players prioritize this statement from Garcia as well:

"Communication is huge, not only with the veterans but the young guys."

That means telling a player when he is going to play and not play – and sometimes deftly explaining why. To relief pitchers, it specifically means understanding their challenge, not overworking them and letting them know when and why the volume of their work is increased or decreased.

It is often a fine line the manager walks being a liaison of the front office and an advocate for players.

But he has to do it. Without equivocation.

"When he walks into a room he needs to demand respect," Garcia said. "... The policing the clubhouse needs to stay with the players. We have the good leaders here that police this thing. That's not something the manager needs to come in here and do. But when he comes in the room, he needs to have everyone's attention."

So is that possible?

Some of the Padres clubhouse's most influential personalities were not only emphatic that it is possible but practically begged for it.

"You want to know what exactly he wants," Hosmer said. "And if you're not giving it to him at certain points, you need that little kick in the (backside) from the manager, individually and as a team."

Padres veterans' biggest frustration this season was the "development" mindset they said has become ingrained in the team.

"Our goal is to change the culture that this is different than the minor leagues," Stammen said. "That's sometimes hard for people who are coming from the minor leagues. The minor league is about development. No one cares if you win or not. When you get here, it's solely about winning. That's the change that has to be made culture-wise – that this is not for development. This is for winning the World Series. We're in the middle of that right now."

Certainly, a large part of Green's mandate had been to develop players at the major league level. It seems everyone from Fowler and General Partner Peter Seidler down to the players is insistent that focus change, which is perhaps the biggest reason the manager who leads them into their expected window of contention could not be the same guy who was here when learning how to be big leaguers was more prominent a task than winning.

"A guy is going to need to come in here and put that structure that this is what it's about, this is about winning," Machado said. "It starts from the captain of the boat, a guy who is going to get respect from his players and respect his players and who is going to fight for them at all times."

A major league clubhouse is player inhabited and player led.

"Me, Machado, Kinsler walking around saying things," Hosmer said. "These young guys have to know it's coming from the top."

Players are the ones, too, who are on the field.

Virtually to a man, Padres players said managers get too much blame and too much credit. But what the veterans made clear is they believe a manager can make that little difference here and there.

"Every good team has good players," Austin Hedges said. "They may or may not have a good manager. It's up to the players to perform. It's not up to the manager to win ballgames. ... A manager is not making guys get hits, a manger is not executing pitches. They can impact it, but they're not the reason."