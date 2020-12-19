Shrine Bowl selects roster of top SC, NC football players even as COVID cancels game

Mr. Football Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Clemson signee Will Taylor, Florida signee Justus and North Carolina signee JJ Jones were among the selections on the SC Shrine Bowl team released Saturday.

The annual game held at Wofford College pits some of the top seniors from South Carolina and North Carolina won’t be held this year because COVID-19 and that NC is delaying its season until February. But Shrine Bowl coaches will still select a team of 44 players from each state in October so players can “add this honor to their list of achievements for their high school career,” game chairman Ronnie Blount said in a statement in July.

Taylor was joined on the team by teammate and Charlotte signee Elijah Spencer. Other Columbia-area players picked for the team were Blythewood’s Joshua Burrell and DJ Hutcherson, Spring Valley’s Trey Peterson and John Javis, Chapin’s Thornton Gentry and Pelion’s Will Jeffcoat.

Burrell signed with Florida State while Gentry is headed to NC State and Pelion to Army.

South Carolina signee O’Mega Blake of South Pointe and Gamecocks commit TJ Sanders also were named to team.

Blake was one of four Rock Hill area players picked. Others were Rock Hill tight end and Alabama signee Robbie Outzs, Northwestern’s Gregory Johnson and Clover’s Chancellor Mackey.

SC Shrine Bowl Roster

Quarterbacks: Will Taylor, Dutch Fork Undre Lindsay-Gaffney

Running Backs: Chance Black, Dorman; Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester

Receivers/Tight Ends: Elijah Spencer, Dutch Fork; Joshua Burrell, Blythewood; Nazeviah Burris, Byrnes; Darylan Pendarvis, Hartsville; Robbie Outzs, Rock Hill; JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach; O’Mega Blake, South Pointe; Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, Dillon; Bradley Washington Bethune Bowman

Offensive Line: Shawn Perkins, Travelers Rest; Kenneth Walton, Lamar; Davis Sutherland, Abbeville; Jayden Ramsey, Westside; Thornton Gentry, Chapin; Jordan Richards, Ft Dorchester; Avery Hewitt, Dillon; Jayden Collins, Greer; Will Jeffcoat, Pelion; Shaun Perkins, Travelers Rest

Defensive Line: Tyrion Ingram Dawkins, Gaffney; Jatius Geer-Belton-Honea Path; Justus Boone, Sumter; Brandon Williams, Strom Thurmond; Ryan Wynn, TL Hanna; TJ Sanders, Marion

Linebackers: DeShawn McKnight, Sumter, Trey Peterson, Spring Valley; Camden Gray, Chapman; Temple Cruz, Abbeville; Bailey Carraway, Hartsville; DJ Hutcherson, Blythewood; Zack Terry, Wade Hampton (Hampton); Gregory Johnson, Northwestern

Defensive Backs: Caden Sullivan, Boiling Springs; Chancellor Mackey, Clover, Demarice Rice Williams Dorman; Melvin Ravenel, Goose Creek; Nyke Johnson West Florence; John Javis, Spring Valley

Kicker: William Joyce, Spartanburg