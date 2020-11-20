High School Football
Live updates, scores from Friday night’s SC playoff games, SCISA state finals
Get score updates from the SCISA football state championship games as well as the latest S.C. High School League playoff games.
Statewide Schedule
SCISA State Championships, at Charleston Southern University
Class 3A: Hammond vs. Laurence Manning, 7 p.m. Friday
Class 2A: Hilton Head Christian vs. Carolina Academy, noon Saturday
Class 1A: Thomas Heyward vs. Lee Academy, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
8-man State Championships, at Northside Christian Academy
Richard Winn vs. Holly Hill, 7:30 p.m. Friday
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Friday
——Class 5A: Upper State——
TL Hanna at Gaffney
Dorman at Northwestern
——Class 5A: Lower State——
Carolina Forest at Dutch Fork
River Bluff at Sumter
——Class 4A: Upper State——
Catawba Ridge at Irmo
AC Flora at South Pointe
——Class 4A: Lower State——
Myrtle Beach at Beaufort
North Augusta at North Myrtle Beach
——Class 3A: Upper State——
Woodruff at Wren
Daniel at Chapman
——Class 3A: Upper State——
Camden at Oceanside (At The Citadel)
Dillon at Gilbert
——Class 2A: Upper State——
Chesnee at Abbeville
Christ Church at Gray Collegiate (Midlands Sports Complex)
——Class 2A: Lower State——
Andrews at Pelion
Barnwell at Marion
——Class A: Upper State——
Blackville-Hilda at Southside Christian
Wagener-Salley at Lamar
——Class A: Lower State——
Lake View at Carvers Bay
Whale Branch at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
