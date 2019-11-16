High School Football
Here’s the updated SC high school football playoff schedule. Round 3 games are set
A look at next week’s matchups in the SCHSL and SCISA football playoffs
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Class 5A
Upper State
Gaffney at Byrnes
Dorman at Clover
Lower State
Dutch Fork at Fort Dorchester
Carolina Forest vs. Summerville/Goose Creek winner
Class 4A
Upper State
Wrem at Greenville
Ridge View at Daniel
Lower State
Airport at Myrtle Beach
Hartsville at Brookland-Cayce
Class 3A
Upper State
Woodruff at Chapman
Camden at Union County
Lower State
Strom Thurmond at May River
Dillon at Gilbert
Class 2A
Upper State
Saluda at Southside Christian
Abbeville at Gray Collegiate (Site: TBA)
Lower State
Timberland at Barnwell
Oceanside Collegiate at Woodland
Class A
Upper State
Ridge Spring Monetta at Blackville-Hilda
Lamar at Wagener-Salley
Lower State
Cross at Lake View
CE Murray at Green Sea Floyds
SCISA
State Championships
8-man
At Calhoun Academy Football Stadium
Friday
Andrew Jackson vs. St. John’s Christian
At Benedict College
Saturday
Class A
Thomas Heyward vs. Bethesda Academy, Noon
Class 3A
Hammond vs. Laurence Manning, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Hilton Head Christian vs. Trinity-Byrnes, 7:30 p.m.
