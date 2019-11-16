High School Football

Here’s the updated SC high school football playoff schedule. Round 3 games are set

A look at next week’s matchups in the SCHSL and SCISA football playoffs

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Class 5A

Upper State

Gaffney at Byrnes

Dorman at Clover

Lower State

Dutch Fork at Fort Dorchester

Carolina Forest vs. Summerville/Goose Creek winner

Class 4A

Upper State

Wrem at Greenville

Ridge View at Daniel

Lower State

Airport at Myrtle Beach

Hartsville at Brookland-Cayce

Class 3A

Upper State

Woodruff at Chapman

Camden at Union County

Lower State

Strom Thurmond at May River

Dillon at Gilbert

Class 2A

Upper State

Saluda at Southside Christian

Abbeville at Gray Collegiate (Site: TBA)

Lower State

Timberland at Barnwell

Oceanside Collegiate at Woodland

Class A

Upper State

Ridge Spring Monetta at Blackville-Hilda

Lamar at Wagener-Salley

Lower State

Cross at Lake View

CE Murray at Green Sea Floyds

SCISA

State Championships

8-man

At Calhoun Academy Football Stadium

Friday

Andrew Jackson vs. St. John’s Christian

At Benedict College

Saturday

Class A

Thomas Heyward vs. Bethesda Academy, Noon

Class 3A

Hammond vs. Laurence Manning, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Hilton Head Christian vs. Trinity-Byrnes, 7:30 p.m.

Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The State and Island Packet. He has covered high school sports in South Carolina for 16 years and is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.
