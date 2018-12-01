Friday’s Lowcountry high school basketball scoreboard

Boys Basketball
First Presbyterian 50, John Paul II 40
First Presbyterian hit 12 of 13 free throws down the stretch to beat JP and win John Paul II Tipoff Classic.
Sheldon Lewis led First Presbyterian with 15 points. Dashaun Carmon had 10. Rashad Battiste led the Golden Warriors with 11 points and seven boards. Sam Summa had 10 points and six rebounds, and Melik Frost scored eight points.
Carmon was named tournament MVP. Joining him on the all-tournament team were Lewis, Frost, Summa and Beaufort Academy’s Jaylen Reeves.
May River 59, Hilton Head Island 52
Josh Patterson scored 15 points to lead the Sharks past the Seahawks.
Deshawn Matson added 13 and Harry Cash had 12 for May River. Garson Moore led HHI with 18 and Davis Malloy had 16.
Bluffton 63, South Effingham 47
Donovan Raines led the way with 16 points and Lee Kirkland added 12 points in helping the Bobcats win their second straight game.
Davidson Day (NC) 66, Hilton Head Prep 40
Haddith Stewart scored 15 and Tyrone Calloway had 10 in the loss for HHP.
GIRLS
John Paul II 49, Beaufort Academy 33
Tkai Davore scored 27 points and pulled down 16 boards to help the Golden Warriors win the JP Tipoff Classic.
Davore was named tournament MVP. Mary Foster Galliard also was named to all-tournament team.
Amelia Huebel led BA with 20 points and earned all-tournament honors.
Calvary Day 55, Hilton Head Christian 42
Hilton Head Christian couldn’t hold on to second-half lead in losing to Calvary Day.
Zhani Thompson led Calvary with 21 points. Jessie Frazier and Brielle McCarthy led the way for Hilton Head Christian with 11 points each.
South Effingham 56, Bluffton 43
South Effingham used a big run to start the third quarter in the win over the Bobcats.
Samari Mitchell led the way for Bluffton with 19 points.
May River 50, Hilton Head Island 29
Chynna Sneed and Colleton Graves each poured in 12 points to help the Sharks past the Seahawks.
Jordan Bigham chipped in with 10 points for May River.
Trinity Feltner led Hilton Head Island with 12 points.
