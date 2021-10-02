NFL’s Poona Ford headlines this year’s Hilton Head Island Hall of Fame class

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford in action against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. AP Photo/Scott Eklund

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Poona Ford will be among the inductees for the 2021 Hilton Head Island High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will be Oct. 8 in conjunction with the football game against Colleton County. It will be the Seahawks’ first home game on their new turf field.

Ford, a 2014 graduate, was a track and football standout at Hilton Head Island. He holds Seahawk records in tackles and tackle for loss and was an all-state and Shrine Bowl selection.

Ford went on to play at Texas and was Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year during his senior season. He signed as a free agent with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018 and has started 34 games and registered 102 tackles.

Other inductees include:

▪ Sabrina Drammis (2013): Drammis was a standout tennis and basketball player for the Seahawks. She was a four-time state champion as a member of the tennis team. She was the team MVP and North South selection for basketball. She furthered her basketball career at MIT where she was a two-time academic all American and team MVP

Drammis is first in career rebounds and second in career points at MIT.

▪ Charles Dickson (Coach): Dickson was a longtime head coach for both boys and girls basketball and assistant track coach. He has coached 10 of the athletes already in the Athletic Hall of Fame. As an assistant track coach he was part of six state championships.

▪ Jack Duane (2010): Duane played football, lacrosse and wrestled. He was an individual state champion in wrestling in 2009 and 2010. He was selected at the HHIHS Male Athlete in 2010. Duane has various HHIHS wrestling and football defensive records and went on to wrestle for four years at the Citadel.

▪ KC Evans (1996): Evans was a standout soccer goalie and led the boys soccer team to a final four finish in 1994. As an All Region player, he recorded the lowest goals against average in 1994.

Evans continued his soccer career at Army where he split time as a starter in goal.

▪ Faith Lifer (2012): Lifer was a four-sport athlete at HHIHS including soccer, cross country track and basketball. She was a member of the Seahawk soccer team that won three state championships, and a member of the cross country teams that won two state championships.

Lifer was a silver medalist in track in the 4x800 and 1600. She continued her soccer career at Wofford University.