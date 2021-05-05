High School Sports Beaufort tennis, Hilton Head Prep girls soccer move on in postseason

The Beaufort boys tennis team opened up the Class 4A playoffs with a 6-0 win over Wilson on Wednesday.

The Eagles will host the North Augusta-North Myrtle Beach winner on Thursday.

Singles: Graeme Angus def. Anish Jona 6-0, retired, injury; Tucker Martin def. Joshua Anyim 6-2, 7-5; Diego Alvarez def. Trey Garland 6-0, 6-0; Bodie Daniel def. Jaques Mildrow 6-0, 6-0 ; Griffin Stone def. Jalen Durant 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Joseph Combs/Witt Compton def. Xavier Brown/Alvbert Schirippa 6-0 6-1

Girls Soccer

Hilton Head Prep 10, Ben Lippen 0

Sadie Callen and Ansleigh Crenshaw each had hat tricks in the Dolphins’ win in the first round of SCISA 3A playoffs.

Hilton Head Prep will travel to Hammond for the semifinals on Thursday at 5 p.m. The winner advances to Saturday’s championship match at Cardinal Newman at 11 a.m.

Shania Diaz scored twice, one on a penalty kick, and Bryn Miller and Ella Clark rounded out the scoring. Diaz had two assists, and Clark, Miller and Crenshaw each had one.

Sami Heggenbottom notched another shut-out in goal.

Boys Soccer

Myrtle Beach 8, May River 2

Lane Greenlee scored two goals as Myrtle Beach defeated May River in first round of Class 4A playoffs.

Five other Myrtle Beach had goals in the match. The match was delayed by rain and lightning and didn’t restart until 10 p.m.

Boys Golf

James Island wins Region 7-4A tournament

Hilton Head Island’s Nolan Hawkins was the medalist and James Island won the team title at the Region 7-4A golf tournament at Charleston Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday.

Hawkins shot a 73 to win it over JI’s Connor Heyboer. Beaufort’s Jerry Bruns was third with a 76 and May River’s Andrew Swanson shot 78.

James Island won it with a 319. Hilton Head Island was second with 329 followed by Beaufort (333), May River (345) and Bluffton (357). The top four teams qualify for the lower state tournament on Monday at Country Club of South Carolina in Florence.