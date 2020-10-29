May River quarterback named finalist for South Carolina’s Mr. Football

May River quarterback Ahmad Green was named one of the five finalists for South Carolina’s Mr. Football.

“This is a culmination of everyone’s hard work and dedication to building a program,” May River coach Rodney Summers said of Green’s nomination.

Green helped the Sharks to a school-best 10-3 mark last year and has been a four-year varsity player. The dual threat quarterback rushed for 3,665 yards, passed for 3,370 with 85 total touchdowns in his career so far.

May River finishes the regular season next week and will be at North Augusta in the first round of the 4A playoffs on Nov. 13.

Other finalists include Gaffney defensive lineman Ty’rion Ingram-Dawkins, Rock Hill tight end Robbie Outzs, Camden running back Willis Lane and Northwestern linebacker Gregory Johnson. Ingram-Dawkins is the top recruit in SC and will make his college choice Friday.

Outzs is committed to Alabama and Johnson to Army. Lane has rushed for 3,567 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Mr. Football is an honor given to the top public school high school football player in the state and based on performance on and off the field.

The award will be announced in early December. The date and venue of the award ceremony will be announced in the next few weeks. Mr. Football is usually announced during halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl but that game has been canceled because of COVID-19.

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty won the award last year.

Tennis

Seahawks edged in Lower State championship

Hilton Head girls tennis team’s bid for another state title appearance came up short with a 4-3 loss to Lucy Beckham on Tuesday in the Class 4A Lower State championship.

Lucy Beckham faces Greenville for the championship on Friday in Florence.

Singles: Piper Chaney def. Emily Ruckno 6-1; 6-2; Ella Deford def. Hailey Poplin 6-3; 7-5; Sierra Seabra def. Parrin Rogers 4-6; 6-2; 10-3; Danielle Silvan def. Kaia Reiter 6-1; 6-4; Madeleine Pollitzer def. Lila Small 6-4; 6-4. Doubles: Piper Cheney/Perrin Rogers def. Emily Ruckno/Sierra Seabra 6-4; 6-1: Annie Wilbourne/Kayla Fergus def. Katie Watts/Gracie Fader 4-6; 6-3; 10-5.

Volleyball

Hilton Head wins playoff opener

The Seahawks won their opening match in the Class 4A playoffs on Tuesday 3-0 by scores of 25-7, 25-10, 25-16.

Hilton Head faced South Aiken in the second round on Thursday night.

HHI leaders: Ady O’Grady 13 kills 2 aces; McKenzie Ryan 8 kills, 1 ace; Abby Jacobs 5 kills; Makenna Mason 25 assists, 3 kills, 1 ace; Lily Edri 2 aces, 6 digs

May River falls to Aiken

Aiken defeated May River, 25-13, 25-23, 19-25, 21-25 and 15-3 in the opening round of the Class 4A volleyball players on Tuesday.

The Sharks finish the season at 10-4.