Bluffton, May River boys soccer teams advance to Lower State championships

The Bluffton and May River boys soccer teams earned spots in the Lower State championships Saturday.

Bluffton defeated Hartsville, 6-2, to advance to the Class 4A Lower State title match, while May River defeated Academic Magnet, 6-4 and is headed to Class 3A Lower State championship for the first time.

Both teams will host Lower State championship matches Tuesday with Bluffton facing Dreher and May River taking on Bishop England.

In Bluffton’s win, Uriel Zarracan scored three goals in the second half while Davidson Alvarez had two. Alvarez’s second goal put the Bobcats up 3-2 at halftime.

Then, Zarracan scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the second half to make it 5-2.

For May River, senior Mikey Chappelear scored four times in the victory. The Sharks led 4-2 at halftime but Academic Magnet scored two straight goals to tie it at 4.

Chappelear closed the match out with two goals. Joel Fleek had two first-half goals for the Sharks.

The match was delayed by weather for more than two hours to start and also had a couple of stoppages after it began.

Baseball

Midland Valley 5, Hilton Head Island 1

The Seahawks face elimination after its loss to Midland Valley in the Class 4A Lower State playoffs.

The game was delayed by weather and took more than six hours to play.

Hilton Head Island hosts Airport on Monday in an elimination game. The winner of the game travels to Midland Valley on Wednesday for the Lower State championship.

Joseph Johnson had two hits and two RBI to lead Midland Valley.

Matt MeBane led HHI with two hits.

Boys Golf

Hilton Head Christian, Hilton Head Prep at Southern Cross

Hilton Head Christian finished second and Hilton Head Prep seventh at the prestigious Southern Cross Golf Tournament at Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken.

The two-day tournament finished Saturday and featured some of the top golf programs across the state.

HHCA shot a 216 in Saturday’s final round and finished with a 448, five shots behind champion Rock Hill. Prep shot a 229 in the second round and finished at 457.

HHCA’s Danny Azallion and Max Green and Prep’s JT Herman all tied for 15th at 148. Hilton Head Christian’s JD Patterson had a 151.