Tuesday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year.

Boys Soccer

Beaufort Academy 8, Palmetto Christian Academy 1

Eight different players scored goals in Beaufort Academy’s victory.

Joe Stowe, Charlie Weeden, Dawson Coleman, Edward McCormick, Zach Lee, Ben Trask, Evan Rankin, and Jared Huebel scored for BA.

The Eagles improve to 10-1 overall and 5-0 in SCISA A Region II.

Girls Soccer

Hilton Head Prep 3, Hilton Head Christian 1

Saide Callen and Ryan Dailey each scored goals and Ansleigh Crenshaw had two assists in the Dolphins’ victory.

HHP is 12-2 overall and 7-0 in region play.

HHCA’s lone goal came from Sidney Desimone in the 72nd minute.

Softball

Thomas Heyward 18, John Paul II 0

Danielle Dudley tossed a no-hitter and also had two hits in the Rebels’ win over the Warriors.

THA’s Abigail Hayes was 2-for-3 with a grand slam and six RBI. Gracie Wade and Ivy Bryan also had two hits for the Rebels.