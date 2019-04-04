Wednesday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

Baseball

Bluffton 11, Colleton County 7

Bluffton built a 9-1 lead and held off a late seventh-inning rally to defeat Colleton and even the three-games series.

Joey Black, Noah Simonsen and Dillan Montenegro all drove in two runs for the Bobcats, who benefited from six Colleton errors.

Simonsen allowed one unearned run on five hits over four innings to pick up the win.

Piegon Forge (Tenn.) 10, Hilton Head Prep 2

Logan Harbin hit a grand slam in a six-run, fourth-inning in Piegon Forge’s win over Hilton Head Prep.

Connor McDonnell was 1-for-4 and drove in both of Prep’s runs. Tommy Stauffer and Gage Hurlbut each had two hits for the Dolphins.

Softball

Beaufort 16, Hilton Head Island 4 (5)

Lillian Bearden hit two homers for Beaufort in the run-ruled win.

The Eagles scored 11 runs in the second inning to pick up the win. Bearden finished 2-for-3 with four RBI. Madison Sanchez was 1-for-3 with three RBI for the Eagles. Kristin Burke, Essence Champion and Kylie Rast each had RBI for Beaufort. Natalie Morrow went the distance to pick up the win.

Reagan Marchant, Cassandra Ruhl and Delcie Swift each had two hits for HHI.

Battery Creek 9, Colleton Prep 2

Emily Crosby drove in three runs and McKenzie Young had two in Battery Creek’s win.

Alexis Ortiz allowed two unearned runs on two hits and struck 13 to pick up the win.

May River 15, Wade Hampton 0 (3)

Seven different players drove in runs and the Sharks scored all of their runs in the first two innings for the victory.

Hannah Manley and Kayla Bradley each had two hits and an RBI. Kylee Gleason also had two hits. Gabby Ximenez and Gleason combined on the three-inning no-hitter.

Colleton County 4, Bluffton 2

Colleton County broke a 2-2 tie with runs in the fifth and sixth for the win.

Dekari Grant had two hits and had the go-ahead double in the fifth inning for Colleton. Whitley Weathers struck out seven and allowed two runs on three hits in the win.

Parker Ray took the loss and also was 1-for-3 with an RBI for Bluffton.

Boys Tennis

Hilton Head Island 4, Corbin (Ky.) 2

Singles: Conrad Alford (HH) def. Brady Keith 7-6 (7-3), 6-2; Alex Ruckno (HH) def. Drew Beecham 6-4, 6-4; Brent Geist (HH) def. Quinn Maquet 7-6, 7-5; Mario Magnan (HH) def. Grant Morton 6-2, 6-3; Camden Harris (C) def. Moses Grant, 2-6, 6-4, 11-9. Doubles: Peyton Hamblin/Will Childers C) def. Shane Mason/Wyatt Thomas, 6-1, 6-2.

Boys Golf

Hilton Head Christian wins five-team match

Max Green shot a 33 to help Hilton Head Christian win a five-team match Wednesday.

The Eagles finished with a score of 145. Beaufort Academy was second with 164 followed by SPMA (187), John Paul II (216) and Thomas Heyward (241).

JD Patterson and Sean Engler each had 37s for HHCA and Daniel Azallion had a 38. Cal Hoser had a 36 to lead Beaufort Academy. Jeep Patrick shot a 37 for SPMA, Robbin Zetrouer 49 for JPII, THA’s CJ Cleland 55

Boys Soccer

Holy Trinity 11, Palmetto Christian 1

Holy Trinity scored three times in the first 10 minutes on its way to a win.

Alex Grabenbauer, Jacob Beach, Levi Dyer and Ellison Hapner each had two goals for the Lions. Riley Witt, Ashton Stacks and Bray Sheehan also scored for Holy Trinity. Addison Wilson had three saves in goal.

Girls Soccer

John Paul II 3, Presbyterian 0

Senior Yndia Kessinger had two goals and Katie Leigh Floyd added another goal to her season total for John Paul II.

Lacrosse

Hilton Head Island sweeps Beaufort

Hilton Head Island swept Beaufort in lacrosse on Wednesday night.

The Seahawk girls won, 14-3 while the boys won 15-8 to clinch the region championship.