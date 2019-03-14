Wednesday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Girls Soccer
John Paul II 7, Beaufort Academy 0
Katie Leigh Floyd had three goals and an assist in John Paul II’s victory.
Freshman Brenna Frank and sophomore Alondra Hurtado each added a goal and assist as well. Eighth grader Paige Weniger scored her fourth for the season.
Boys Soccer
Beaufort Academy 5, John Paul II 2
Beaufort Academy jumped out to a 4-0 lead for the win over the Warriors.
Ben Trask had 3 goals and an assist and Edward McCormick had a goal for BA.
Gabe Orta-Carrillo and Marcello Vera had goals for John Paul II.
Palmetto Scholars 4, Bridges Prep 2
Braden Beck scored both of the goals for Bridges Prep in the loss.
Softball
Hilton Head Island 12, Bridges Prep 2 (6)
The Seahawks scored four runs in the first and seven in the sixth for the win.
Reagan Marchant was a double short of the cycle in collecting 4 RBIs, while Cassie Ruhl went 4-for-4 with an RBI.
Ayla Clack struck out 11 in the complete-game victory.
Colleton County 7, Battery Creek 6
Colleton County scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win.
Battery Creek scored twice in the top of the seventh for a 6-3 lead.
McKenzie Young led BC with two hits and Alexis Ortiz was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Baseball
Thomas Heyward 11, St. Andrews 10
Bryce Tillotson was 4-for-5 and drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh for the Rebels.
Tillotson finished with RBI in the game and also picked up the win on the mount. THA led 10-5 in the top of the seventh before St. Andrews tied it at 10.
Roman Padgett was 1-for-3 with two RBI and Chipper Hammond was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Hilton Head Prep 7, John Paul II 4
Hilton Head Prep scored four runs in the first inning on its way to a region win.
Luke Foley was 2-for-3 with two RBI to lead the Dolphins. Jaiden Hrobar and Tommy Stauffer each added two hits for HHP.
Hayden Jennings led JP II with three hits. Landry Donath had two hits and two RBI and Ray Johnson added two hits and an RBI.
Woodland 11, Whale Branch 1 (5)
Woodland scored in the first four innings to defeat the Warriors.
Jaheim Fripp had Whale Branch’s lone RBI.
Cane Bay 18, Bluffton 8
Cane Bay scored six runs in the third and nine in the fifth for the victory.
Joey Black was 2-for-3 to lead Bluffton.
Boys Golf
Hilton Head Prep wins first SCISA match of year
Defending SCISA 2A champion Hilton Head Prep shot a 147 to win its region match of the year over Beaufort Academy, John Paul II and Sea Pines Montessori.
HHP’s Grant Griswold was the medalist of the match after shooting a 34 and teammate Jump Winwon had a 35. Thomas Ford and Mackenzie Gallagher each shot 39s.
Beaufort Academy was second with a 179. Joe Stowe shot a 37 and Cal Harvey 39.
