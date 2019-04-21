Heritage fashion 2019: The 18 best outfits from Easter Sunday on Hilton Head Island

When the last day of RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament falls on Easter Sunday, fashion follows.

Spectators at Harbour Town Golf Links for the final round of play were able to be in their tournament best, Sunday best and Easter best all at the same time.

Lots of men broke out their seersucker suits for the day and women wore dresses in just about every variety of cut, length, style and color.

Even children joined the sartorial theme with sweet pastels and bunny ear accessories.

Here are the best outfits from the day:

Kellie Merritt, of Savannah, wears a stunning blue maxi dress. Her outfit is made complete with her woven purse, statement earrings, knitted cardigan and strap sandals. I love the way she dressed up a casual maxi using coastal accessories.

Rachel’s dress and Trent’s suit complimented each other so well. They balanced just the right amount of blue’s and whites to make their couple outfit a perfect choice.

Kelly Cook is visiting Heritage for the first time and looks incredible in her magnenta dress! Her nude-tone purse pairs perfectly with her strappy white sandals. Kelly kept the emphasis of her outfit on her dress and was able to do so by using subtle colors for her shoes and purse.

Jeda Borek’s all-white outfit was the perfect backdrop for her sage colored jacket. A sage colored jacket, white jeans, a white top and cream-colored platform sneakers are a great alternative to a brightly-colored dress on Easter if you prefer more wearing more neutral colors.

Visiting from Georgetown, SC, Pamela Barber is all sorts of stunning in her vibrant red dress. Her red dress is complemented by her purple-shade lip color and structured woven clutch. Very few can pull off wearing a bright red dress with red accessories, but Pamela definitely can.

Continuing the trend of green shades for spring style this year, Poppy Miller’s olive colored maxi looked so comfortable. With denim jacket in hand, her outfit is perfect for a day at Heritage.

From left to right: Mark, Saylor, Sullivan and Michelle Porcaro. The Porcaro family matches each other so well in their Lilly attire. A popular choice for Heritage attendees, dozens of Lilly Pulitzer styles can be seen all throughout the week. The Porcaro family totally nailed the meaning of “matchy-matchy” and looked fabulous doing so.

Lauren Byerly wears a rainbow jumpsuit and gives us all the retro vibes in her outfit. For Lauren, this year at Heritage is extra special as she celebrates her wedding anniversary. Lauren and her husband were married here in Sea Pines on the 18th in March of last year.

Anna and Ella Asbrey match each other with their Lilly dresses and bunny ears. These twins are the definition of cute with their electric blue sneakers and bunny ears.

Elizabeth and Alejandra are attending Heritage today and wear outfits that perfectly compliment each other. Elizabeth’s salmon colored skirt is accented with scallop details and paired with a light blue top. Pastel colors continue to be a crowd favorite and Elizabeth’s outfit makes it easy to see why.

Catherine Bost’s neutral outfit follows one of the biggest spring trends of the season. This year, dressing in all neutral tones have been popular and Catherine’s completely mastered the look. Completed with subtle accessories, her outfit is highlighted with her tan bow-flats and could double as the perfect Sunday brunch outfit.

Brittany Murray’s stunning maxi dress made an impression with its bold, bright and cheerful colors. As much as I love an all-white outfit, Brittany’s dress adds the perfect amount of color that accessorizing her outfit is made easy.