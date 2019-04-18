RBC Heritage guide to Friday: Weather, tee times, parking, TV schedule and players to watch

Happening in Harbour Town: Here’s what the Heritage yacht party scene looked like last night One of the biggest questions of 2017 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing was whether or not the famous yachts would fill Harbour Town this year, six months after Hurricane Matthew wiped out the marina. We checked out the scene Thursday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One of the biggest questions of 2017 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing was whether or not the famous yachts would fill Harbour Town this year, six months after Hurricane Matthew wiped out the marina. We checked out the scene Thursday.

The skies are expected to turn stormy over Hilton Head Island on Friday for the second round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.

Shane Lowry is atop the leaderboard after one round of the golf tournament, opening with a bogey-free 65. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson shot 3-under 68, and Jordan Spieth finished at even-par 71.

The tournament continues with the second round Friday on Harbour Town Golf Links.

Here’s what you need to know to watch golf Friday, including tee times, leaderboard, television schedule, weather and players to watch.

Tee times

The first groups tee off in groups of three at 7:10 a.m. on the front and back nine.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson tees off No. 10 at 8:10 a.m. Jordan Spieth tees off No. 1 at 12:50 p.m.

Here’s a full list of tee times.

TV schedule

Second round: Golf Channel, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Leaderboard

Follow the RBC Heritage second round with this leaderboard.

Parking

Free parking is available at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn.





Motor coaches are scheduled to take general attendees to and from Harbour Town Marina between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. each day of the tournament.





Except for handicap parking with special hanging tags from Sea Pines Security, general spectators will not be allowed to park inside The Sea Pines Resort. For more information, call 843-671-1343.





Sea Pines residents and vacation renters will be able to park inside Sea Pines. Tickets to the events are not required to ride shuttles, but you will need your tickets to get in to see the action after your ride into Sea Pines.

