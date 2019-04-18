RBC Heritage
RBC Heritage guide to Friday: Weather, tee times, parking, TV schedule and players to watch
The skies are expected to turn stormy over Hilton Head Island on Friday for the second round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.
Shane Lowry is atop the leaderboard after one round of the golf tournament, opening with a bogey-free 65. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson shot 3-under 68, and Jordan Spieth finished at even-par 71.
The tournament continues with the second round Friday on Harbour Town Golf Links.
Here’s what you need to know to watch golf Friday, including tee times, leaderboard, television schedule, weather and players to watch.
Tee times
The first groups tee off in groups of three at 7:10 a.m. on the front and back nine.
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson tees off No. 10 at 8:10 a.m. Jordan Spieth tees off No. 1 at 12:50 p.m.
Here’s a full list of tee times.
TV schedule
Second round: Golf Channel, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Leaderboard
Follow the RBC Heritage second round with this leaderboard.
Parking
- Free parking is available at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn.
- Motor coaches are scheduled to take general attendees to and from Harbour Town Marina between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. each day of the tournament.
- Except for handicap parking with special hanging tags from Sea Pines Security, general spectators will not be allowed to park inside The Sea Pines Resort. For more information, call 843-671-1343.
- Sea Pines residents and vacation renters will be able to park inside Sea Pines. Tickets to the events are not required to ride shuttles, but you will need your tickets to get in to see the action after your ride into Sea Pines.
Players to watch
- Dustin Johnson — The world’s top golfer showed he is ready to work after a second-place finish at the Masters last week, with a 3-under-par 68 in Round 1. He will tee off No. 10 at 8:10 a.m.
- Patrick Cantlay — 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open champion finished strong at the Masters, with a 64-68 on the weekend to flirt with the lead. He fired a 4-under 68 in the first round of the RBC Heritage.
- Luke List — After finishing a shot out of a playoff at the RBC Heritage golf tournament in 2018., List opened with a 5-under 66 and said Harbour Town Golf Links fits his game.
