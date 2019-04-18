Your guide to Hilton Head nightlife: 25+ Heritage after-parties that rock this week

Happening in Harbour Town: Here’s what the Heritage yacht party scene looked like last night One of the biggest questions of 2017 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing was whether or not the famous yachts would fill Harbour Town this year, six months after Hurricane Matthew wiped out the marina. We checked out the scene Thursday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One of the biggest questions of 2017 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing was whether or not the famous yachts would fill Harbour Town this year, six months after Hurricane Matthew wiped out the marina. We checked out the scene Thursday.

When the golf ends for the day at RBC Heritage, that doesn’t mean the party has to.

For those of you who save enough energy to last well into the night, Hilton Head has plenty of live music, food, and late-night parties to offer this weekend.

From a rotation of bands lined up each night at the iconic Harbour Town area to some favorite recurring local events, there’s something for everyone interested in keeping the fun going.

Here’s a list of events on the island this weekend:

Thursday, April 18

5-9 p.m. Dave Kemmerly at The Salty Dog

5-10 p.m. Souls Harbour at the Party at the Pier at the Harbour Town Yacht Basin at The Sea Pines Resort

5:30 - 8 p.m. Bee’s Creek Ramblers at OluKai Heritage Pint Night at Outside Hilton Head

6-9 p.m. The Simpson Brothers on Thursdays! at Fishcamp on Broad Creek

6-9 p.m. Stee & the Ear Candy at the Music & Taste on the Harbour at the Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina

6-9 p.m. The Brooks Hubbard Band at The Crazy Crab

6-10 p.m. Levi Moore at Black Marlin Bayside Grill & Hurricane Bar

7-10 p.m. CornBred at Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe

7-10 p.m. Dillon Dixon at Reilley’s Grill & Bar

7 p.m. - midnight Zach Deputy & The Yankees at Tiki Hut

7 p.m. - midnight 3 Year Anniversary Party at World of Beer on Hilton Head

8-11 p.m. Jarrod Valenti at Whiskey Room at Charbar

9-11 p.m. Drivin’ N Cryin’ at the Rooftop Bar at Poseidon

10 p.m. - 1 a.m. Carl Wockner at The Boardroom

Friday, April 19

1-5 p.m. Whitley Deputy at the April Full Moon Party! at Tiki Hut

5-10 p.m. Josh Brannon Band at the Party at the Pier at the Harbour Town Yacht Basin at The Sea Pines Resort

6-8 p.m. David Wingo at LagerHead Tavern

6-9 p.m. Carl Wockner at Fishcamp on Broad Creek

6-9 p.m. Daniel Bell at The Crazy Crab

6-10 p.m. Preachervan at the April Full Moon Party! at Tiki Hut

9-11 p.m. Spazmatics at 80s night at the Rooftop Bar at Poseidon

10 p.m.- 1 a.m. Jon Rooks at the April Full Moon Party! at The Porch Kitchen and Bar

10 p.m.- 1 a.m. Brooks Hubbard Band at Reilley’s Grill & Bar

Saturday, April 20

5-9 p.m. Cory Cunningham at The Salty Dog

5-10 p.m. Maggie Rose and Them Vibes at the Party at the Pier at the Harbour Town Yacht Basin at The Sea Pines Resort

7-10 p.m. Carl Wockner at The Crazy Crab





7-10 p.m. Daniel Bell at Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe

10 p.m. Taco Donkey at Big Bamboo Cafe

10 p.m. - 1 a.m. Näytiv at The Boardroom