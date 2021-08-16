SC Women’s Open champion crowned after wire-to-wire performance

Minji Kang, South Carolina Women’s Open overall champion for 2021.

Minji Kang rolled home a birdie putt on the final hole, an appropriate finish to punctuate her victory in the South Carolina Women’s Open on Sunday at Cobblestone Park Golf Club in Blythewood.

Kang, a native of the Republic of Korea who lives in Duluth, Georgia and plays for Truett McConnell University, went wire-to-wire to earn the title in the fourth edition of the tournament sponsored by the Women’s South Carolina Golf Association.

“A great tournament,” said WSCGA executive director Clarissa Childs. “We had some outstanding performances on a challenging golf course in perfect condition.”

Kang’s 68 Sunday gave her a three-day total of 8-under-par 205, four strokes better than University of North Carolina golfer Kayla Smith and Morgan Ketchum, a rising high school senior from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Keera Foochareon, who plays for Virginia Tech, followed at 210, giving amateur the top four spots in the open competition.

Sophie Madden, a PGA of America intern who works at Old Edwards Club in Highlands, North Carolina, led the pros at 2-under-par 211. Pan Paksanont, an All-Big South performer this year at USC Upstate before turning professional, posted a 212 after slipping to a 4-over 75 on Sunday.

“I’m happy with the way I played,” said Kang, who placed second in the Georgia Women’s Open earlier this summer. “I just played steady golf all week.”

Kang opened with a 4-under 67 and added a 70 Saturday to take a one-shot advantage into the final round. She shot 3-under on the front nine Sunday to stretch her lead.

Madden, who led the pros, came into the tournament without any great expectations.

“I just wanted to have fun and see how my game is,” said Madden, a native of England who posted 72-68-71—211. “I didn’t know the scores; I just played my game, and I had an enjoyable experience.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Tournament schedules prevented former University of South Carolina star Katelyn Dambaugh from defending her State Women’s title. Dambaugh played in the Symetra Tour’s event in South Bend, Indiana over the weekend and finished in a tie for eighth.

“We lost some pros to the Symetra Tour this week, but we still had an outstanding tournament,” Childs said. “This is another step forward in developing our tournament.”

In 36-hole competition completed Saturday, Jayne Pardus won the senior amateur title for the second straight year and Leta Lindley captured the senior professional championship.

Pardus, a Mount Pleasant resident who earned 2020 senior player of the year honors from both the Women’s South Carolina Golf Association and the Carolinas Golf Association, romped to a 12-shot victory a 71-73—144 score.

Lindley, a Florida resident who earned All-American honors at the University of Arizona before playing on the LPGA Tour, posted 70-67—137 to lead the senior pros and claim the overall senior title. Former Furman golfer and 1997 Southern Conference player of the year Ashli Bunch and Tammie Green-Parker (Daytona Beach, Florida) shared second at 139.

Chip shots. Clemson golfer Jacob Bridgeman (Inman) reached the Round of 16 in the U.S. Amateur before being eliminated. The luck of the draw pitted Bridgeman against Jonathan Griz (Hilton Head Island) in the first round of match-play and the Clemson senior prevailed 1-up. ... Eddie Hargett (Blythewood) earned a berth in the U.S. Senior Amateur in qualifying at Colleton River Club’s Nicklaus Course. ... Kathryn Miranda (Lexington) and Emily Rapp (Greenville) captured spots in the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur in qualifying at the CC of Lexington. .... Nicholas Gross (Downingtown, Pennsylvania) won the boys’ championship and Kiera Bartholomew (Wake Forest, North Carolina) took the girls’ title in the Beth Daniel Junior Azalea at the CC of Charleston.

SC Women’s Open Scores, 2021

Open Overall

Minji Kang 67-70-68—205

Morgan Ketchum 71-67-71—209

Kayla Smith 73-66-71—209

Keera Foocharoen 70-69-71—210

Sophie Madden 72-68-71—211

Pan Paksanont 68-69-75—212

Syke Two Hawks Skenandore 69-72-72—213

Elle Johnson 75-72-69—216

Noramol Nuchsila 71-73-73—217

Jodee Tindal 79-68-71—218

Open Professional

Ulrika Smith 77-75-78—230

Ashlan Ramsey 77-76-79—232

Bella Harris 79-83-83—245

Open Amateur

Minji Kang 67-70-68—205

Morgan Ketchum 71-67-71—209

Kayla Smith 73-66-71—209

Keera Foocharoen 70-69-71—210

Syke Two Hawks Skenandore 69-72-72—213

Elle Johnson 75-72-69—216

Noramol Nuchsila 71-73-73—217

Jodee Tindal 79-68-71—218

Sarah-Eve Rheaume 74-71-74—219

Pin-Hsuan Chen 75-73-71—219

Ella Stalvey 77-73-71—221

Sophia Burnett 75-70-76—221

Chloe Holder 73-74-76—223

Aristelle Acuff 76-72-77—225

Smith Knaffle 78-76-72—226

Senior Professional

Leta Lindley 70-67—137

Ashli Bunch 71-68—139

Tammie Green-Parker 72-67—139

Laura Diaz 78-65—143

Lee Ann Walker 73-70—143

Jeannette Kohlhaas 73-71—144

Cathy Johnston-Forbes 72-73—145

Anne Marie Palli 73-73—146

Kris Tschetter 75-73—148

Moira Dunn-Bohls 73-74—149

Senior Amateur

Jayne Pardus 71-73—144

June Wang 76-80—156

Terrie Allemang 84-75—159

Kerry Rutan 78-81—159

Karin Wolfe 83-80—163

Natalie Huff 80-84—164