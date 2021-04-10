Saturday at the Masters: How to watch, top scores, Augusta weather forecast

Collin Morikawa, left, and Jordan Spieth fist bump as they finish up on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Saturday is “Moving Day” at the 85th Masters, and a cadre of golf’s highly ranked players are poised to make upward surge on the leaderboard and take a place in the championship conversation.

The big names who played Friday afternoon — Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed and their ilk — took solace in the knowledge that first-round leader Justin Rose predictably had “come back” a bit.

They could foresee getting back into contention. Some did. But big names like Johnson and McIlroy struggled and missed the cut.

In an opening 65 on Thursday, Rose played his last 11 holes in an incredible 9-under par. Couldn’t do that again, could he? Nope. He posted three early bogeys Friday and the race toward the green jacket took on a different look.

Rose did not exactly pull a “Mike Donald,” a pro who opened the 1990 Masters with an 8-under-par 64 — “the round of my life,” he said then — and followed with a forgettable 10-over 82.

In fact, Rose did not play badly Friday. He rebounded from the sloppy start to shoot even-par 72 Friday for a two-day total of 7-under 137.

However, there’s a posse in his rear-view mirror — 10 players are within three strokes of the lead — and the game is on for “Moving Day.”

Watch the Masters today: TV and stream

▪ Saturday: 3-7 p.m., CBS

▪ Sunday: 2-7 p.m., CBS

Masters.com and the ESPN app also will stream the ESPN/CBS coverage along with channels devoted to featured groups, Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16. That coverage will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10:15 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

WHO WILL RISE TO THE CHALLENGE?

Tony Finau. Justin Thomas, Marc Leishman, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris and Bernd Wiesberger led the charge Friday and 20 players moved under par by day’s end. Another 11 finished at even, certainly within striking distance with 36 holes to play.

Are back-to-back outstanding rounds in the future? Or will they, like Rose on Friday, looking at rounds closer to par.

Conspicuous by their absence among that number were defending champion Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy.

And what about the Big Bomber, Bryson DeChambeau? Dismissed from serious consideration after an opening 76, he birdied the final two holes, posted a 67 and climbed within seven shots of the leader.

HOW LOW CAN THE MASTERS SCORES GO?

The Augusta National course that yielded only 12 sub-par scores in Thursday’s first round proved to be much more friendly Friday with red numbers plentiful on the leaderboards.

That happens with the best players in the world competing with less wind and more receptive greens. Why, the player actually had to replace ball marks on the greens Friday _ a rare occurrence on the “firm” putting surfaces in the first round.

Tournament officials almost certainly watered the greens a bit overnight to avoid the risk of making them unplayable. For reference, check with the USGA blunders in the U.S. Open, especially at Shinnecock Hills.

Will they turn on the sprinklers Friday night? Or will Mother Nature step in and play a role in determining the course setup?

One thing the tournament can’t control, even with the sub-air system that can reduce moisture in the greens, is the weather. See the November Masters’ scores for reference. And that leads to a question: are the players planning a rain dance?

Saturday Augusta weather forecast

The forecast called for a few showers and thunderstorms in the area late Friday afternoon and evening with up to three-tenths of an inch of rain at Augusta National a possibility.

But, the prediction warned, the showers are hit and miss. They missed.

The players would welcome any overnight rain, and those who start early Saturday could have an advantage. Although they will be further behind the lead, the forecast calls for a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon between 4 and 7 p.m. — right when the leaders will be on the course.

To add to the potential misery, the weather folks predict the winds will pick up Saturday afternoon with gusts 20-25 mph during a three- to four-hour window.

The numbers on the scoreboard Thursday showed how wind sends score soaring.

AND THE SATURDAY NIGHT LEADER WILL BE ...?

Ah, the beauty of a stacked leaderboard.

There’s Thomas, No. 2 in the world and fresh off his victory in the Players that featured a 64-68 weekend.

There’s Spieth, who suddenly is playing like the Spieth of a few years ago and his credentials include a Masters title.

There’s Finau, who owns a string of high finishes and yet still searches for his second PGA Tour win.

There’s DeChambeau and Leishman and newcomer Will Zalatoris and ... the list goes on and on.

Said DeChambeau: “I don’t think you can ever figure this place out. There’s so many things going on around here. The wind makes it diabolical. It’s flying around through these trees and bouncing off the trees and making it feel into the wind when it should be downwind, and vice versa. I don’t think you’ll ever be able to figure it out. ...”

Hang on for a wild ride. It’s “Moving Day” at the Masters. The possibilities are exciting.

Masters leaderboard

Through Friday’s second round at Augusta National Golf Club

Justin Rose——65-72—137

Will Zalatoris——70-68—138

Brian Harman——69-69—138

Marc Leishman——72-67—139

Jordan Spieth——71-68—139

Bernd Wiesberger——74-66—140

Tony Finau——74-66—140

Justin Thomas——73-67—140

Si Woo Kim——71-69—140

Cameron Champ——72-68—140

Hideki Matsuyama——69-71—140

Xander Schauffele——72-69—141

Ryan Palmer——74-68—142

Cameron Smith——74-68—142

Collin Morikawa——73-69—142

Corey Conners——73-69—142

Bryson DeChambeau——76-67—143

Matt Jones——74-69—143

Stewart Cink——74-69—143

Viktor Hovland——73-70—143

Mackenzie Hughes——72-72—144

Robert MacIntyre——74-70—144

Shane Lowry——71-73—144

Tommy Fleetwood——74-70—144

Matt Fitzpatrick——74-70—144

Michael Thompson——72-72—144

Henrik Stenson——73-71—144

Brendon Todd——73-71—144

Abraham Ancer——75-69—144

Bubba Watson——74-70—144

Jon Rahm——72-72—144

Martin Laird——74-71—145

Kevin Na——75-70—145

Gary Woodland——73-72—145

Tyrrell Hatton——71-74—145

Scottie Scheffler——73-72—145

Charl Schwartzel——74-71—145

Harris English——74-71—145

Patrick Reed——70-75—145

Jose Maria Olazabal——75-71—146

Matt Wallace——74-72—146

Louis Oosthuizen——76-70—146

Jim Herman——76-70—146

Joaquin Niemann——75-71—146

Webb Simpson——70-76—146

Christiaan Bezuidenhout——70-76—146

Jason Kokrak——71-76—147

Francesco Molinari——74-73—147

Billy Horschel——76-71—147

Phil Mickelson——75-72—147

Adam Scott——74-73—147

Sebastian Munoz——74-73—147

Ian Poulter——74-73—147

Paul Casey——73-74—147

The following players missed the cut

Jimmy Walker——75-73—148

Matt Kuchar——78-70—148

Max Homa——74-74—148

Sergio Garcia——76-72—148

Daniel Berger——75-73—148

Mike Weir——78-71—149

Lanto Griffin——76-73—149

Danny Willett——76-73—149

Kevin Kisner——72-77—149

Brooks Koepka——74-75—149

Dustin Johnson——74-75—149

Lee Westwood——78-71—149

C.T. Pan——79-71—150

Dylan Frittelli——76-74—150

Robert Streb——75-75—150

Rory McIlroy——76-74—150

Victor Perez——78-73—151

Zach Johnson——77-74—151

Bernhard Langer——74-77—151

Brian Gay——78-74—152

Charles Osborne——76-76—152

Patrick Cantlay——79-73—152

Carlos Ortiz——82-71—153

Ian Woosnam——76-77—153

Jason Day——77-76—153

Joe Long——82-72—154

Hudson Swafford——73-83—156

Sandy Lyle——81-75—156

Fred Couples——79-78—157

Sungjae Im——77-80—157

Vijay Singh——79-80—159

Tyler Strafaci——80-81—161

Larry Mize——84-79—163

Matthew Wolff——76-DQ