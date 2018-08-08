Lowcountry golfers have strong showings at Beth Daniel Azalea

Lowcountry golfers had strong showings in the Beth Daniel Junior Azalea, which wrapped up Wednesday.
Sophia Burnett and Savannah Hylton scored top-five finishes in the girls’ event while Felix Van Kleef was in the top 10 of the boys’ event. Both were held at Country Club of Charleston.
Burnett and Hylton tied for fourth at 6-over 148, three shots behind winner Molly Hardwick of Lexington. Burnett shot 1 over Wednesday while Hylton carded 74s both days.
Van Kleef finished tied for seventh with a 4-under 138. He was the co-leader after the first day following his 5-under 66. Brandon Masters of Piedmont won the tournament with a 9-under 133.
