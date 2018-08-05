Harwood victorious at 87th SCGA Amateur Championship

Teaching professional Fred Wadsworth wrapped up the final pre-tournament session with his student with these words: “Go down there and make some noise.”
William Harwood did just that.
The 20-year-old Columbian earned the biggest title of his golf career Sunday, fending off a late challenge to win the 87th South Carolina Amateur Championship at Dataw Island’s Cotton Dike Course.
A rising junior at Elon College, Harwood fired a 1-under-par 70 Sunday for a four-round total of 16-under 268 to edge Easley’s Sawyer Mills by one stroke.
The champion took a four-shot advantage into the final round and still led by three after nine holes. But Harwood bogeyed No. 11 and Mills, a rising senior at Winthrop University, birdied Nos. 10 and 12 to pull even.
“I stayed committed to my game,” Harwood said.
Both players birdied the 13th , but Mills bogeyed No. 14 to drop one shot back. Both birdied 15 and parred in. Harwood could not rest easy until sinking a 4-foot putt for par on the finishing hole after Mills’ birdie attempt lipped out.
“Sawyer played well and he putted so well all week,” Harwood said. “Judging from his reaction on No. 14, his putt for par hit a spike mark or something” and went off line.
Harwood posted 5-under 66s in each of the first three rounds to establish his lead. Mills had four rounds in the 60s en route to a 15-under 269 total.
Aiken’s Jake Carter, who plays at Florida State, placed third at 10-under 274. Caleb Proveaux (Lexington/USC) took fourth at 277 with Christian Salzer (Sumter/N.C. State) and Jeremy Grab (Daniel Island/Wofford) sharing fifth at 280.
“I felt like I played my game throughout the tournament,” Harwood said. “I didn’t worry about the golf course or other players. I didn’t have score in mind. I just played my game and fortunately that worked.
“One problem I’ve had this summer is making a big number, a double-bogey or an ‘other.’ I didn’t do that this week; I gave myself a ton of good looks and had only five bogeys all week.”
The 2019 South Carolina Amateur will be played at the Thornblade Club in Greer. Harwood will have the opportunity to become the first back-to-back champion since D.J. Trahan in 2001-02.
