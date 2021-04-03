Loyola Chicago expected to announce Drew Valentine as coach early next week after Porter Moser’s departure to Oklahoma

CHICAGO — Loyola Chicago isn’t looking far or taking long to find a replacement for Porter Moser.

Drew Valentine, a four-year Ramblers assistant, is in discussion to become the men’s basketball head coach, according to a source. A deal is being finalized, and a news conference announcing the decision is expected early next week.

Moser on Friday accepted the head coaching job at Oklahoma, leaving a Loyola program he built into a robust midmajor over the course of a decade. Valentine was in his first season on staff when the Ramblers advanced to the Final Four in 2018 and was considered Moser’s top assistant this season for their Sweet 16 run.

Moser appointed Valentine as the team’s “defensive coordinator,” and the Ramblers owned the best defense in the nation for most of the season.

“We bounce ideas off each other,” Moser said during the NCAA Tournament. “Drew’s always got good suggestions at timeouts. He’s got a great mind and a great energy for the game, a really good defensive mind.”

Valentine, who played at Oakland University, is the older brother of Chicago Bulls guard and former Michigan State star Denzel Valentine. He was a graduate manager at Michigan State under Tom Izzo, where he absorbed coaching techniques from the Hall of Famer and was part of two deep NCAA Tournament runs.

Valentine is the son of longtime Michigan high school coach Carlton Valentine.

“My dad preached to us, ‘Don’t worry about scoring. Worry about winning,’ ” Valentine recently told the Chicago Tribune.

Valentine is a favorite among players, having recruited many on the current roster, and has a passion for coaching.

“I’m still 29 and in my fourth Sweet 16,” he said during the tournament, “but my foot is on the floor, pedal to the metal. I have a lot more to accomplish and I’m going to keep doing what I can to hopefully be an all-time great.”

The passion he had as a player carried over into his devotion to coaching.

“I just love the game of basketball,” he said. “It’s just coming from a different place now. As a player, I tried to do everything I could to get the most out of the talent I had. I feel like I carry that same work ethic (as a coach) with a high motor and passion.”

The Ramblers won three of the last four Missouri Valley Conference championships and have had five straight winning seasons.

Loyola is waiting to see if seniors Cameron Krutwig and Lucas Williamson will use their extra season of eligibility. If so, Valentine would be starting with an intact roster.