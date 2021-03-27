Shannon Ryan: Loyola’s stars say goodbye after falling to Oregon State. Are they farewells for the season — or forever?

INDIANAPOLIS — A hand-slap morphed into a swaying embrace as Loyola senior Cameron Krutwig wrapped Lucas Williamson into a seemingly eternal bear hug, blinking back tears as they shared an appreciation and disappointment only four-year teammates can understand.

Coach Porter Moser was the last of the Ramblers off the court, waving in appreciation to the applause of Loyola fans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“These kids are hurting, because you have dreams,” Moser said, “and when they come to an end, it’s tough.”

Loyola fans will be left wondering if those were final goodbyes.

No. 8 seed Loyola was ousted in the Sweet 16 on Saturday afternoon by a new Cinderella in the NCAA Tournament, No. 12 seed Oregon State now wearing the tiara after a 65-58 victory.

In 2018, the Ramblers captured the nation’s attention as tournament darlings making a shocking Final Four run. In 2021, Moser and his players gained such respect in college basketball, it felt like a stunner to see them leave before the Elite Eight.

With success comes options.

And all three — Moser, Krutwig and Williamson — will have choices to make.

Williamson and Krutwig have an extra season of eligibility, a one-time NCAA rule made because of the circumstances of competing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moser, too, will face the most perplexing fork in this career path.

Stay at Loyola? He has shown he can win there, taking two teams in four seasons to the Sweet 16, something no other team in the state or Missouri Valley Conference can claim. His motto is “Don’t run from happiness” — and there might not be a more joyful coach in America.

Or will he move on? Indiana is likely to come calling, and why shouldn’t he show he can coach in the big leagues without the stress of having to win a conference tournament to earn an NCAA Tournament berth, as he must in the typically one-bid Valley?

If all three return, Loyola is a midmajor dynasty. If they leave, especially Moser, the Ramblers still are in a better position than they were a decade ago, not quite a complete rebuild but a challenging renovation project.

Their decisions will determine Loyola’s immediate future as much as their own.

As expected, Moser was noncommittal when asked after the loss. He said he has kept “blinders” on throughout the tournament.

“I just need to take a breath with these guys,” Moser said. “It’s been very, very tough, when you build relationships with these guys and you see the season end. So you hit the nail on the head: It’s fresh off a loss. I’m going to digest it with these guys.”

Krutwig, the MVC Player of the Year, didn’t provide an answer either. “Right now, trying to enjoy the company of the guys,” he said. “I haven’t given it any thought.”

Loyola fans have thought about it plenty.

The program hasn’t enjoyed this much consistent success since the 1960s. Those scarf-wearing, nun-loving fans don’t want the fun to stop.

“I think people see the Loyola name now, and I think they think different things about it than they did six, seven, eight years ago,” Moser said.

The Ramblers looked like giant-slaying, fairy-tale-destroying, bracket-busting, how-dare-you-doubt-us legitimate contenders by going wire to wire to beat No. 1 seed Illinois, 71-58, in the second round.

Before taking out the Big Ten tournament champions, Loyola beat Georgia Tech, the ACC tournament champion, in the first round by overcoming a rough start for a 71-60 victory.

But Oregon State, the Pac-12 tournament champion, brought Loyola back to earth.

Loyola’s defense was as frustrating and bullying as ever as the Beavers missed all but one of their first eight shots. Shot-clock violations, turnovers and contested shots seemed to be paving the way for another Ramblers victory.

If only those shots would fall.

But they never did.

Loyola had its worst night of the season against Oregon State’s zone defense, making only 33.3% of its shots overall and fatalistically missing 18 of 23 3-pointers.

Krutwig finished with 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting and added 10 rebounds and four assists. Willamson and Braden Norris each finished with 10 points, making two 3s apiece.

But the Ramblers were down 24-16 at halftime after making only 4 of 23 field-goal attempts.

“I thought we played our tails off,” Moser said. “I thought we did a lot of things. We didn’t shoot the ball well. At one point we were 1 for 13 from 3. We missed some layups early. We missed some really good 3 looks that I think if one or two of them changed it would have been the direction of it.”

Loyola made a flurry of shots late in the second half, closing the gap from 13 points to four twice: on a Keith Clemons 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 24 seconds left and a Marquise Kennedy jumper with 1:32 remaining.

As Oregon State led 56-51, Tate Hall stole the ball from the Beavers’ Roman Silva, and after it volleyed around it landed in Norris’ hands. His 3-point attempt rattled out, and a collective disappointed sigh escaped from Loyola fans who had held their breath.

“Braden got a wide-open look that he probably wants back,” Krutwig said. “He probably makes that shot seven out of 10 times. We just couldn’t find it. We didn’t go away. It just wasn’t falling. It wasn’t our night.”

Oregon State, which is in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1982, is enjoying one of many tournament surprises this season. The Beavers will face No. 2 Houston or No. 11 Syracuse on Monday.

Loyola enters a postseason full of significant decisions.

“I talked about the senior group of 2018 changing the direction of the program,” Moser said. “This senior group changed it again to another level. You talk about leaving a wake of influence behind you.”

Krutwig and Williamson shared hugs with Moser too. Were the goodbyes for the season or farewells as Ramblers?