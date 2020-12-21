Bret Bielema, a native of Prophetstown, Ill., said his life has ‘come full circle’ as the new Illinois football coach

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Bret Bielema used a GPS to get to work Monday, his first time driving from a downtown Champaign hotel to his new office.

He was relieved one of his keys unlocked the doors in the Smith Center around 5:15 a.m. as he checked out his new digs as the new Illinois football coach.

The offices and facilities might be new to him. But Bielema doesn’t feel like a stranger.

A native of Prophetstown, Ill. — the tiny community about 180 miles northwest of Champaign where his parents still live — Bielema identifies with Decatur, knows to shoot up I-74 North to cross the border into the Quad Cities and understands Chicago traffic.

“I know these towns that are going to make up the roster of our football teams,” Bielema said. “I never had that advantage before. At my previous two (head coaching jobs), I literally learned state geography being on the road. I’ve been able to hit the ground running so much faster because I do understand the layout here. I couldn’t find my office this morning, but I did know where the building was.”

And the Illini know what direction they need Bielema to take them after going in circles for decades.

Bielema, who replaces Lovie Smith after five seasons, was emotional several times when talking about his journey to Illinois — the school where he had predicted in a third-grade essay he would win Heisman Trophies as a linebacker.

He brings in-state awareness, Big Ten familiarity as a former Iowa player and Wisconsin coach and a seemingly genuine drive to make Illinois his passion project.

“It truly has come full circle,” he said.

The Illini haven’t had a winning season or a bowl victory since 2011, and went just 2-6 in a dismal 2020 season.

Athletic director Josh Whitman said he was looking for a candidate who wanted to make this a long-term home.

“I was really impressed with his enthusiasm for this position,” Whitman said of Bielema. “You understand my passion for this place. We want people who aren’t looking for the next big job.”

Bielema will be paid $4.2 million in the first year of his six-year contract with $100,000 raises annually, Whitman said.

Being hired at Illinois is personal to the 50-year-old Bielema.

He was a hot-shot 32-year-old when he was hired at Wisconsin as Barry Alvarez’s heir apparent. He went 12-1 in his first season in 2006, and the Badgers went to bowl games every season in his tenure, going 68-24 overall with at least a share of the conference championship from 2010-12.

Bielema won 17 of his first 18 games with the Badgers and led Wisconsin to the first two Big Ten championship games.

“I thought I was Vince Lombardi, Tom Landry, Bill Belichick all wrapped up into one,” he said. “We all grow up.”

Sometimes through down moments.

He made a surprising departure to Arkansas in 2012. The sting of being fired after five seasons there, with three winning records and two victories in three bowl appearances, still gets to Bielema. And it makes him determined to get it right at Illinois.

“I know what I did and accomplished in that building,” he said of Arkansas. “It wears on my heart to this day. To have my own ship again and know how to bring success is incredibly rewarding.”

He spent the last three seasons in the NFL, two with the New England Patriots and this season with the New York Giants. Whitman said he spent 45 minutes talking to Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who praised Bielema’s ability to connect with athletes.

Bielema said reflecting on the mentors he’s played for and coached with through the years — and their steady demeanors — can be lessons to help him rebuild Illinois. And he understands it will take time.

Bielema mentioned in-state recruiting several times, which was a weak spot for Smith’s staff. He plans to assign each assistant coach — he has not yet hired a staff — a region of Illinois to recruit.

It will take work, but he said he’s ready for it.

“Something I learned from my dad on the farm: Do something right so you don’t have to do it again,” Bielema said.

Those lessons haven’t been forgotten. On Saturdays, chores on the family’s hog farm started before dawn — even mornings after Friday night football games.

“We’d go through town at noon and his buddies would just be getting up or going to the movies,” his dad, Arnie Bielema, said. “I told him ‘You get up and you’re working the kinks out.’”

The Bielemas had 2,000 pigs at a given time on their land and thousands more throughout each year. Said Arnie: “We had more hogs than the town has people.”

The population of stoplight-less Prophetstown hasn’t changed much over the years, with fewer than 2,000 residents.

His mom, Marilyn, ran a daycare in a church for an $11,000 annual salary, Bielema said, with barely a raise in her entire career. His dad gave up raising hogs after his youngest son left for college, going into agricultural sales.

Since starting on the high school team as a quarterback and later as a linebacker, then walking on and earning a scholarship at Iowa, Bielema has been the pride of the town.

“Bret’s been a leader since I’ve known him,” said Jeff Detra, a friend of Bielema’s since second grade and a former teammate on the Prophetstown wrestling team. “He was always a guy who by actions led. Everyone looked up to him and respected him. He’d take younger guys under wing and teach them as we got to be juniors and seniors.”

Prophetstown is more likely to root for Illinois or Iowa, so although they rooted for Bielema at Wisconsin, residents will be cheering louder with him now in Champaign.

“The town is going nuts right now,” Detra said. “It’s not every day someone from Prophetstown is a nationally known figure.”

A sign proclaims him their hometown boy. A flag outside the minimart flies whichever team Bielema is coaching.

“Have you ever lived in a small town?” Arnie asked. “Every time something happens, bingo! Our phone starts ringing.”

The calls started last week as rumors floated about Bielema being a candidate at Illinois. But his parents got the phone call from their son confirming the news only about 20 minutes before it was released to the world.

It was the fourth-most important phone call he said he’s made, including telling his parents he earned a scholarship at Iowa, was hired to coach Wisconsin and when he became engaged. Bielema wiped away tears Monday as he said he hoped he had made them proud.

“I was up early doing chores before the sun came up,” Bielema said. “I remember one time opening Christmas gifts and I got a pair of boots and got emotional. It was because my boot had a hole in it and my feet were cold. I didn’t understand it then, but I do now.”

Bielema wore an orange and blue tie on Monday. His daughters — Briella, 3, and Brexli, 1 — held orange pom-poms.

After returning home from watching Illinois’ loss at Penn State on Saturday night, Bielema said he pulled out his phone and shared video clips of the “I-L-L, I-N-I” cheers with Briella until she memorized the chant. He wiped away tears again, the moment sinking in.

It’s a rallying cry he’s eager to make if he can build Illinois into a winner.

“I can’t wait to walk down the street and see something that represents Illinois,” he said, “and yell ‘I-L-L’ and get ‘I-N-I’ back. ... When you’re doing things right and you can get it going in the right direction, this place can be as competitive as anywhere in the country.”