‘Net Worth’: South Carolina women’s basketball’s 2021-22 theme revealed

This year’s goal is crystal clear for South Carolina women’s basketball, and the Gamecocks’ new theme reflects that.

“Net Worth.”

Head coach Dawn Staley announced the theme to a crowd at Colonial Life Arena before South Carolina’s open scrimmage Friday night.

“Net Worth taps into a universal symbol of success in basketball — cutting down the nets,” Staley said to a chorus of applause. “Each member of the team, the program and the fan base plays a role in the march towards achieving that level of success. Every role is not the same, but every person has a net worth, an added value necessary for the team to achieve its goal.”

Staley and the Gamecocks had been teasing this year’s theme across social media before Friday’s reveal, tweeting the initials “NWT.”

“The theme always includes the team, always includes the state of women’s basketball, always includes you,” Staley said before the reveal. “I would hope with this year’s theme, you really feel how much we love you and how much we care for you and appreciate you loving on women’s basketball.”

Senior point guard Destanni Henderson said the coaches present each year’s theme to the team based on what “sparks the conversation.” She said they’ll all come together to approve the message that fits best.

“I feel like it’s a great theme,” Henderson said. “Like Dawn was explaining, cutting down the nets, fans, everybody that pours into us and what we value as a team and individuals. (Name, image and likeness) is a big thing that’s been going around this year. It’s just that it impacts not just us, but everyone around us.”

Staley’s Gamecocks have announced an annual theme for each season since 2012-13. Last year’s theme was “What Matters.” The theme for the season before was “Woman Up!”

Friday night was the first time fans and media were able to catch a look at the Gamecocks’ five newcomers, including the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class and Syracuse transfer Kamilla Cardoso, who was ACC Freshman of the Year and ACC Co-Defender of the Year for the 2020-21 season. The Gamecocks also return every member of last year’s Final Four team.

South Carolina plays Benedict in an exhibition at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. The Gamecocks will then officially open the season on the road in Raleigh for their season opener against N.C. State on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.