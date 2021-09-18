Luke Doty makes 2021 debut for Gamecocks against Georgia after Zeb Noland leaves game

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty Sideline Carolina

Luke Doty is back.

The quarterback South Carolina had originally anticipated to start in 2021 made his official debut in the Gamecocks’ third game of the season, recovered from a foot injury suffered during fall camp.

Zeb Noland, who the Gamecocks started in their first two games of the season and against got the start at Georgia, had his hand stepped on, according to the ESPN broadcast. Noland left the field and was headed to the X-ray room, according to the broadcast.

Head coach Shane Beamer discussed his decision to start Noland over Doty with USC play-by-play radio announcer Todd Ellis. Beamer said Noland had gotten the bulk of practice reps this week, though Doty’s workload at practice had continued to grow.

“Luke’s first day of doing 11-on-11 work was Thursday,” Beamer said. “He has done some good things in practice, but we don’t feel he is far enough along to go be the starter. But we have no reservations about putting him in the game tonight.”

Georgia led the game 14-3 as Doty entered the game.