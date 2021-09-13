College Sports

TV channel, kickoff time set for South Carolina home game against Kentucky

South Carolina football will return to Williams-Brice Stadium after a two-week road trip for its second SEC showdown on Sept. 25, this time against Kentucky.

The game will be a late kick in Columbia.

The SEC announced that the Gamecocks will play the Wildcats at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 on ESPN2.

The Gamecocks (2-0) will be returning from a matchup with No. 2 Georgia in Athens, Georgia, after winning its first two contests against FCS Eastern Illinois 46-0 and the American Athletic Conference’s East Carolina 20-17.

Kentucky (2-0, 1-0 SEC) will come to Williams-Brice after hosting FCS UT-Chattanooga. The Wildcats blew out Louisiana-Monroe 45-10 in Week 1, and won a hard-fought SEC contest against Missouri 35-28.

South Carolina holds the all-time record over Kentucky 18-13, but the Gamecocks have dropped six of the seven most recent games. Last year’s contest was South Carolina’s final game of 2020, and the Gamecocks were routed 41-18 in Lexington, Kentucky.

SEC football game schedule: Saturday, Sept. 25

South Carolina football schedule

Augusta Stone
Augusta Stone covers South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball, football and other college sports for The State. A winner of the Green Eyeshade Award from the Society of Professional Journalists, Stone’s work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Charlotte Observer. Stone graduated with a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia.
