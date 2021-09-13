USC’s offensive line struggled against ECU. It has to be better against Georgia

South Carolina’s Zeb Noland (8) gets tackled by East Carolina’s D’Angelo McKinnie (96) and Jeremy Lewis (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

South Carolina is developing a pattern.

In two weeks of game action, the USC offensive line has struggled in establishing a physical point of attack. Heading into a matchup at No. 2 Georgia on Saturday in Athens, South Carolina’s front five cannot afford another ill-fated afternoon if the Gamecocks hope to hang around.

“The thing that we have to improve on is just continuing to get better in pass protection,” South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said last week, “and understanding the different launch points of the quarterback and how we attack certain blocks.”

In games against East Carolina and Eastern Illinois, South Carolina’s offensive line hasn’t quite found the consistency expected of a group that three players who started all 10 games a season ago.

The Gamecocks’ Week 1 throttling of Eastern Illinois was largely impressive. The South Carolina defense recorded two interceptions and had a third called back. Quarterback Zeb Noland completed 13 of his 22 throws for 121 yards and four touchdowns. South Carolina’s running backs combined for 254 yards on 47 touches.

But for as well as the Gamecocks clicked, the offensive line still ranked tied for 12th in pass blocking among all Southeastern Conference schools in Week 1, per Pro Football Focus.

Following the win over the Panthers, head coach Shane Beamer emphasized the Gamecocks needed for more physicality up front. On Saturday, though, South Carolina produced a dreary encore for an offensive line unit that brought back more than 100 appearances among its members.

South Carolina finished Week 2 dead last in the SEC in pass blocking, according to PFF’s most recent grades. Only guard Jovaughn Gwyn (10th) ranked inside the conference’s top 30 pass blockers who played at least 50 percent of their team’s blocking snaps. Center Eric Douglas was the next best at No. 34, while tackle Dylan Wonnum finished third-worst in the conference among eligible players, according to PFF.

For context, East Carolina finished Week 2 ranked 43rd in pass rushing and 53rd in run defense among the 59 Group of Five programs at the FBS level, per PFF. Georgia, by contrast, ranks as the No. 24 pass rushing defense in the country.

And while the offensive line does inherit the lion’s share of the blocking responsibilities, Beamer noted Sunday the Gamecocks need more consistent blocking at tight end and running back.

Combine that with an offensive line that has been sporadic and it leads to the low protection grades South Carolina has received over its first two weeks of the season.

“A couple times yesterday (the quarterback) adjusted the protection at the line of scrimmage and you’re trying to guess right on some of the looks that East Carolina is showing,” Beamer explained during his Sunday teleconference with local reporters. “You try and prepare (the team) for what we think we’re going to get pressure-wise and a couple times, just to be frank, we guessed wrong.”

On Saturday, the Gamecocks will face one of the nation’s elite defensive lines in their trip south to Athens.

Georgia enters the contest leading the country in total defense as opponents have mustered an average of just 177 yards in the Bulldogs’ two games this season.

Blowing out UAB last week, Georgia recorded three sacks, five tackles for a loss and three interceptions.

More impressive, Georgia completely stymied Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and the Tigers offense in its Week 1 win, allowing just 180 yards — including only 2 rushing yards.

“How much time you got?” Beamer quipped Sunday when asked why preparing for coach Kirby Smart’s squads is so difficult. “They’re really, really, really good. I haven’t spent a ton of time watching them yet ... but I know how talented they are.”

South Carolina enters Week 3 riding high. The Gamecocks played mostly ineffective football for the bulk of Saturday’s win over ECU but still managed to escape with a win.

Beamer and his coaching staff assuredly deserve credit for leaving Greenville with a victory against a tricky ECU squad despite a dicey offensive display. To even put pressure on Georgia this weekend, though, USC has to get more out of its offensive line.

“It’s different when there’s a game going on with the fans, the band and all that stuff,” Satterfield said last week. “So I’m anxious to continue to grow in our pass protection, but I’m happy where they are in the run game.”