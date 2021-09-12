Five things we learned from South Carolina’s road win over East Carolina

South Carolina escaped Saturday by the skin of its teeth.

Visiting East Carolina for the first time since 1997, USC eked out a 20-17 win courtesy of a Parker White 36-yard field goal as time expired.

Shane Beamer also became the first South Carolina coach since 1982 to start his career in Columbia 2-0.

Here’s a look at what we learned about the Gamecocks in Week 2:

The offensive line needs improvement

South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland wasn’t his best Saturday (more on that later), but the Gamecocks’ offensive line didn’t exactly help his cause.

Noland was sacked three times in Saturday’s first half. The Pirates also finished with eight tackles for a loss.

Beamer maligned his front five for their lack of physicality early in Week 1’s win over Eastern Illinois. Again, the Gamecocks failed to dominate in the trenches despite a plethora of experience up front.

USC finished Saturday’s contest with 106 rushing yards on 39 touches — good for just 2.7 yards per carry. The Gamecocks can’t afford another effort like that against No. 2 Georgia in Week 3. It’ll start with the offensive line.

Josh Vann, Dakereon Joyner can be playmakers

In an offense that’s littered with athletes, Josh Vann and Dakereon Joyner broke out Saturday.

Vann led all receivers with 91 yards on five receptions. He should’ve had a touchdown reception as well, but it was overturned upon review.

Joyner, too, recorded one of his more productive days to date as he caught five catches for 38 yards and a score.

South Carolina’s receivers are still a question mark only two games into the season, but both Vann and Joyner look like they can be productive pieces for the Gamecocks down the line.

South Carolina’s defensive line is elite

For as bad as South Carolina’s offensive line was, the defensive line asserted its dominance in the trenches.

The Gamecocks finished the afternoon with five sacks and nine tackles for a loss as they consistently kept ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers off-balance.

South Carolina rotated a number of bodies, but the usual suspects came through. Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare netted two sacks. Jabari Ellis recorded five tackles of his own. Zacch Pickens and Aaron Sterling also each recorded three tackles and a sack.

Ahlers is a legitimate star, but the Gamecocks chased him up and down the field Saturday.

South Carolina is going to need another all-world outing from its defensive front next weekend in Athens, Georgia.

Juju McDowell can be a unique weapon

In a running back room that includes the SEC’s leading returning rusher, a former top-50 recruit and a breakout star from Game 1, freshman Juju McDowell shouldered the load in Saturday’s win.

McDowell, who was lauded as much as any player during the preseason, finished the afternoon with 11 carries for 71 yards and a crucial kick return that set up South Carolina’s game-tying fourth quarter field goal.

The Georgia native is a burst of energy and speed on the edge and runs with ample physical aggression despite his 5-foot-9 frame.

Given the change of pace McDowell gives compared to the rest of South Carolina’s running back equation, he figures to get plenty more chances in the weeks to come.

The quarterback competition remains unresolved

Noland dazzled onlookers at Williams-Brice Stadium as the graduate assistant-turned-quarterback picked apart Eastern Illinois’ defense during the Gamecocks’ season opening win in Columbia last week.

Saturday, though, Noland lacked the sharpness he had against EIU a week ago and missed on a handful of throws he hit a week ago.

Struggling to stay upright behind an offensive line that was anything but effective against East Carolina’s blitz-heavy scheme, the former Iowa State and North Dakota State quarterback shouldn’t shoulder all the blame. With Luke Doty on the mend, however, it’s fair to assume we’re heading toward another week of a swirling quarterback controversy.

Beamer told reporters after the game that he didn’t feel completely comfortable inserting Doty into Saturday’s contest as he’s still dealing with some soreness in the left foot that’s sidelined him for almost a month.

Assuming Doty can get back to full health against Georgia next week, it’s unclear what South Carolina will do under center.

If Beamer follows the track he laid out this past week, we may not know who’s starting under center between the hedges until kickoff next Saturday.