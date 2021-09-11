South Carolina quarterback commit Braden Davis has big half in season debut

Braden Davis got his senior year off to a strong start even if it was just for a half.

The South Carolina Class of 2022 quarterback commit was 8-of-12 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns in just two quarters in Middletown’s 32-6 win over Meade on Friday in Delaware. Davis said the game was called at halftime after Meade lost too many players because of injury and had one player taken off on a stretcher.

Davis was glad to be back on the field after missing most of last year with an ankle injury. He played last season in Florida because of Delaware delaying the start of football because of COVID. In three games last year he was 21-of-47 passing for 261 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, and he rushed for 44 yards and two scores.

Davis committed to USC in May and was one of the cornerstones in USC’s Class of 2022.

A look at how other USC commits fared this week

▪ Nick Emmanwori, Irmo, WR/S: Had a big night on both sides of the ball in Irmo’s win over Crestwood. Caught a 60-yard TD on the first play of the game and had 14 tackles.

▪ Kyliq Horton, WR/DB, Clarendon Hall: Two-way standout has been bothered by an ankle injury and was used mainly as a decoy on offense, according to Clarendon coach Anthony Reittenour, in the 82-14 win over Laurens Academy. Horton played in obvious passing downs on defense and had two interceptions. Coming into the game, he had 12 catches for 219 yards and three touchdowns.

▪ Landon Samson, WR, Southlake Carroll (Texas): Didn’t catch a TD pass for first time in a game this season as Southlake defeated Prosper, 31-0. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was in attendance at the game. Samson came into the game with 13 catches for 280 yards and four touchdowns on the season.