Report: Zeb Noland expected to start for South Carolina vs. East Carolina

South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland(8) looks to sideline during the first half of NCAA college football game against Eastern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr) AP

South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland is expected to start Saturday against East Carolina per a report.

ESPN host Rece Davis said on College Gameday that Noland will get the nod at QB1 for the Gamecocks.

USC radio host Todd Ellis also told listeners on his pregame show that it “Looks like Zeb Noland is going to start. I don’t think Luke (Doty) is ready to go, maybe in an emergency situation.”

Noland started South Carolina’s season opening win over Eastern Illinois last week. The former Iowa State and North Dakota State quarterback completed 13 of 22 passes for 121 yards and four touchdowns just three weeks after he converted from a graduate assistant to rostered player.

Doty has been battling a foot injury for the better part of a month after a teammate stepped on his left foot. Beamer previously told reporters the former Myrtle Beach High School star was dealing with a sprained foot after reports initially indicated Doty could miss the bulk of the season.

During Tuesday’s media session, Doty said he needed to feel confident in his ability to run if he were to play against East Carolina. Beamer and offensive coordinator Marcus Sattefield have reiterated they don’t want to thrust Doty into competition unless he’s fully healthy.

Running back Kevin Harris is also expected to be available during Saturday’s contest. Beamer told reporters on Tuesday that Harris was a full-participant in practice toward the end of the week.

It’s unclear where the Southeastern Conference’s leading rusher a season ago will fit into the Gamecocks’ offensive equation. Senior ZaQuandre White led all rushers with 128 yards and a touchdown on 12 touches last week against Eastern Illinois. Sophomore MarShawn Lloyd and freshman Juju McDowell also each received 14 and 12 carries, respectively, against the Panthers.

Harris participated in pre-game warmups Saturday in Greenville.

Beamer also told reporters during his radio show Thursday night in Columbia that offensive lineman Hank Manos will be back in the lineup Saturday. Manos missed the season opener with an undisclosed injury.

