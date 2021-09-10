Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs East Carolina kickoff, odds, TV, stream info

South Carolina football is hitting the road. The Gamecocks play their first game away from home against East Carolina at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina this Saturday. What you need to know about the Week 2 matchup:

When do the South Carolina Gamecocks play ECU?

Who: South Carolina (1-0) at East Carolina Pirates (0-1)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: South Carolina vs ECU via ESPN

On-air announce crew: Brian Custer, play-by-play; Kelly Stouffer, analyst; Lauren Sisler, sideline.

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

Satellite radio: Sirus 134/XM 190

Point spread for ECU vs USC Gamecocks

South Carolina is a 2-point favorite as of Friday, according to the VegasInsider consensus. The betting lines for South Carolina-ECU have shifted throughout the week, with betting action moving the odds in favor of the Gamecocks, then to the Pirates and now back to South Carolina.

Weather forecast for Greenville, NC

Mainly sunny and warm with light and variable wind. The high temperature will reach 83 degrees, with a high UV index of 8/10.

Week 2 SEC college football point spreads

Odds according to VegasInsider.

Noon: Alabama State at Auburn — no line

Noon: South Carolina (-2) at East Carolina

Noon: Pittsburgh (-3) at Tennessee

1 p.m.: Florida (-28.5) at South Florida

3:30 p.m.: UAB at Georgia (-24.5)

3:30 p.m.: Texas A&M (-17) at Colorado

4 p.m.: Mercer at Alabama — no line

7 p.m.: Texas (7) at Arkansas

7 p.m.: NC State (-1) at Mississippi State

7:30 p.m.: Missouri at Kentucky (-5)

7:30 p.m.: Austin Peay at Ole Miss — no line

8 p.m.: McNeese at LSU — no line

10 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Colorado State (-7)

South Carolina football injury, suspension updates

Quarterback Luke Doty is back on the Gamecocks’ depth chart this week, and coaches are optimistic he’ll return for the ECU game after suffering a left foot sprain in fall camp. Doty, no longer in a boot, told reporters on Tuesday his main recovery priority is getting comfortable running again.

is back on the Gamecocks’ depth chart this week, and coaches are optimistic he’ll return for the ECU game after suffering a left foot sprain in fall camp. Doty, no longer in a boot, told reporters on Tuesday his main recovery priority is getting comfortable running again. Running back Kevin Harris didn’t play on Saturday due to an illness, head coach Shane Beamer said, but he should also be back for East Carolina. Harris was limited throughout fall practice as he recovered from offseason back surgery, but he’s been cleared for contact since before Week 1.

didn’t play on Saturday due to an illness, head coach Shane Beamer said, but he should also be back for East Carolina. Harris was limited throughout fall practice as he recovered from offseason back surgery, but he’s been cleared for contact since before Week 1. Safety R.J. Roderick , who was suspended for the season opener along with four other unnamed players per a report from radio play-by-play voice Todd Ellis, will be back on the field against ECU, defensive coordinator Clayton White said. Those suspended players missed the first game because of “disciplinary issues,” Beamer told reporters after the game Saturday.

, who was suspended for the season opener along with four other unnamed players per a report from radio play-by-play voice Todd Ellis, will be back on the field against ECU, defensive coordinator Clayton White said. Those suspended players missed the first game because of “disciplinary issues,” Beamer told reporters after the game Saturday. Wide receiver Randrecous Davis remains away from the team while he recovers from health issues, Beamer said on Wednesday’s SEC coaches conference call.

remains away from the team while he recovers from health issues, Beamer said on Wednesday’s SEC coaches conference call. Defensive lineman Rick Sandidge had his left foot in a cast for the Eastern Illinois game and will continue to recover from injury this week.

Gamecocks vs. ECU Pirates: What to watch for

South Carolina’s out-of-conference road meeting with the American Athletic Conference’s East Carolina shouldn’t be overlooked. Led by head coach Mike Houston, the Pirates pose a challenge to the Gamecocks’ defense behind experienced starting quarterback Holton Ahlers.

Ahlers has already passed the 7,000-passing yard mark during his time with the Pirates and can be a threat on the ground as well, racking up 1,074 career rushing yards. He’s joined by versatile athlete Keaton Mitchell, a running back with just as much talent as a receiver. Mitchell showcased his speed in East Carolina’s season-opener against Appalachian State, hauling in a 63-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter.

The Gamecocks head into Greenville with confidence after their 46-0 shutout victory over Eastern Illinois last Saturday. South Carolina’s physical front seven shut down any chance of a ground attack and held Eastern Illinois to 31 yards rushing. The Panthers failed to convert all nine of their attempts on third down, and the Gamecocks came up with two interceptions and two blocked punts.

The Gamecocks’ performance against Eastern Illinois was a positive first step of the Beamer era in Columbia. But for all intents and purposes, East Carolina will be one of their first true tests — in a more hostile environment, and against a more experienced football team.

South Carolina players to watch

1. Running back ZaQuandre White emerged as one of South Carolina’s top offensive weapons in Week 1, accumulating 167 all-purpose yards and leading the Gamecocks in both rushing (128) and receiving (39) yards in a career-best night against Eastern Illinois.

2. Tight end Jaheim Bell is a versatile option for offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, who has used Bell’s strength and speed as both a traditional tight end and as a rushers out of the backfield. In South Carolina’s season opener, the sophomore had two receptions for 11 yards and a touchdown and two carries for 16 yards.

3. Edge Jordan Burch flashed his explosive ability against Eastern Illinois when he returned a 61-yard interception for a touchdown. The former five-star from Columbia’s Hammond School is one of the stars to keep an eye on along South Carolina’s defensive front.

Three East Carolina football players to watch

1. Quarterback Holton Ahlers passed for 295 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, going 22-for-40 against Appalachian State in Week 1. Beamer is familiar with Ahlers, who he recruited out of D.H. Conley High School (Greenville, N.C.) while he was on staff at Georgia.

2. Running back Keaton Mitchell can be a game changer once he gets going, and he was responsible for two of the Pirates’ most explosive offensive plays against Appalachian State. Mitchell’s 63-yard receiving touchdown and 39-yard rush were two of East Carolina’s biggest plays in its season opener.

3. Cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian came down with the Pirates’ first interception of 2021 and led the team in tackles in its season opener. McMillian has a knack for interceptions, totaling eight across his three seasons at East Carolina.

South Carolina football depth chart vs ECU

Any position, whether it’s a starter or a backup, is listed with an —OR— designation.

Offense

QB — Zeb Noland —OR— Luke Doty (Jason Brown)

RB — ZaQuandre White —OR— MarShawn Lloyd —OR— Juju McDowell —OR— Kevin Harris

WR — Jalen Brooks (Xavier Legette)

WR — Dakereon Joyner (Ahmarean Brown)

WR — Josh Vann (Geri-Cari Caldwell —OR— OrTre Smith)

LT — Jazston Turnetine (Jakai Moore)

LG — Jaylen Nichols (Vershon Lee)

OC — Eric Douglas (Vincent Murphy)

RG — Jovaughn Gwyn (Wyatt Campbell)

RT — Dylan Wonnum (Tyshawn Wannamaker)

TE — Nick Muse (E.J. Jenkins)

TE — Jaheim Bell (Traevon Kenion, Keveon Mullins)

Defense

EDGE — Aaron Sterling (Jordan Burch)

DT — Jabari Ellis (Tonka Hemingway)

DT — Zacch Pickens (Alex Huntley)

EDGE — Kingsley Enagbare (Jordan Strachan)

NICK — David Spaulding (Carlins Platel)

MLB — Sherrod Greene (Damani Staley —OR— Debo Williams)

WLB — Brad Johnson (Mo Kaba —OR— Darryle Ware)

CB — Marcellas Dial (Dominick Hill)

SS — Jaylin Dickerson OR R.J. Roderick (Jahmar Brown)

FS — Jaylan Foster (Tyrese Ross)

CB — Darius Rush —OR— Cam Smith

Specialists

PK — Parker White (Mitch Jeter)

KO — Parker White —OR— Mitch Jeter

P — Kai Kroeger (Alex Herrera)

LS — Matthew Bailey (Hunter Rogers)

H — Kai Kroger (Alex Herrera)

KOR — Dakereon Joyner (Juju McDowell)

PR — Josh Vann (Ahmarean Brown)