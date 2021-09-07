South Carolina’s Kevin Harris on track to make 2021 debut against East Carolina

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris is set to make his season debut for the Gamecocks on Saturday at East Carolina.

“He’ll play,” head coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday. “He looked good out there today. He’ll help. It’s another back in the room.”

Harris missed USC’s 46-0 win over Eastern Illinois due to an illness but has returned to practice this week at full speed.

After emerging as USC’s bellcow back last season and leading the SEC in regular season rushing yards, Harris had a minor back procedure this summer that limited his activity in fall camp.

Before the season opener, Beamer had expressed optimism that Harris would be ready for Week 1. Instead, redshirt senior ZaQuandre White drew the start and split carries with freshmen MarShawn Lloyd and Juju McDowell. Each back carried the ball at least 12 times, with Lloyd leading the way with 14 carries.

Beamer said each of those backs will continue to get work, even with the return of Harris.

“Kevin will have a role on Saturday, but it’s not like all of a sudden Kevin Harris is back and they’re kicked to the curb,” Beamer said. “We have a dynamic room.”