Live updates from Williams-Brice: Shane Beamer era begins at South Carolina

The State’s Ben Portnoy, Augusta Stone and Michael Lananna are inside Williams-Brice Stadium for Saturday’s South Carolina football game against Eastern Illinois. The game kicks off at 7 p.m.

Pregame injury report

It’s not yet known if quarterback Luke Doty will be available, but the sophomore was jogging around and throwing shortly after the team arrived Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Graduate transfer Zeb Noland will start at QB. Defensive lineman Rick Sandidge is OUT with a left leg injury. He had that foot in a cast and was seen with the leg up on a scooter.

The game is not on TV: How to stream

Who: Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1) at South Carolina (0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Stream: The game will only air on SEC Network Plus and ESPN+

Unless you have a Smart TV, you’ll need a streaming device such as AppleTV, Roku or an Amazon Firestick. You can stream the game if your TV provider (Spectrum, Hulu, YouTubeTV, Comcast, etc.) carries the main SEC Network channel — if that’s the case, just log into the regular ESPN app with your TV provider’s login credentials and then stream the game through SEC Network Plus.

If you don’t normally have SEC Network access, you’ll have to subscribe to ESPN+ to watch the game. Cost is $5.99 a month just for ESPN+ with several other bundling options depending on what level of subscription you want.

Line: USC by 40.5

Uniform report: White pants, garnet jerseys and white helmets